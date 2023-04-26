When Nate Tipton and his wife bought their house in Orlean in late 2020, they knew they were trading their fast-paced city life in Washington D.C. for the rural peacefulness of the Fauquier countryside. But along with that trade-off came spotty internet.
“We bought (our house) with the understanding that there was very limited internet, and we were comfortable with that,” said Tipton, 40, who works for a medical device company.
But shortly after the Tiptons bought their Orlean home, the Fauquier County Board of Supervisors announced in November 2020 that three cellular towers would be added to the county-subsidized wireless network operated by Data Stream Broadband. In an effort to get service running quickly, two temporary towers were placed near Orlean and Somerville.
“We were going to keep our house in D.C. and use it when we needed,” Tipton said. “However, Data Stream comes in with the support of the county, and they build this infrastructure right across the street. Which we say, ‘Great!’ My wife is fully remote, and I have a lot of flexibility. It’s great; we don’t need the house in D.C., which we sold in late 2021.”
Data Stream’s internet service worked well for the Tiptons for a few months.
Now, Tipton and other residents say they experience regular internet outages. Andrea Barrett, a retired Hume resident, said she was recently without internet service for three weeks before it was restored. And residents’ attempts to reach Data Stream to report problems have generally been met with generic emails and voicemails.
“When you call the company, most of the time no one even answers,” said Barrett, who recently switched to Starlink.
Data Stream did not return phone calls or emails from the Fauquier Times requesting comment for this story.
Since 2019, Fauquier County has spent over $4.5 million to improve wireless internet access for residents and businesses by partnering with Data Stream, which agreed to add 15 cell phone towers around the county subsidized with county funds. The county agreed to pay the company $235,000 for each tower as an incentive to erect the towers and to provide internet access to residents at a reduced rate, according to a lawsuit Fauquier County filed against Data Stream in August 2022. The county filed the lawsuit in response to an initial lawsuit Data Stream filed against Fauquier in June 2022.
In addition to the tower incentives, the county paid rent to property owners who were willing to allow the towers to be erected on their properties. The county was also slated to pay Data Stream $10,000 a month to help pay staff costs, according to the county’s countersuit.
But nearly four years later, the residents who remain with Data Stream are paying more for service they say is unreliable.
Meanwhile, Fauquier County is moving forward with a plan to use state grant money as well as about $10.5 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to connect an additional 10,000 residents and businesses with in-ground fiber-optic internet cable. But construction likely won’t be completed until 2025.
The timing has left residents in limbo.
"We sort of inconvenience our employers when we can’t do virtual meetings and have inconsistent internet,” Tipton said. “We adapt to make it work. We go into town or into D.C., but that means a lot of driving and unexpected costs to ensure we have the necessary contingencies. We understand the challenges associated with rural internet access but are disappointed and frustrated because it didn’t have to be this way.”
Dueling lawsuits
Fauquier County has been embroiled in a legal fight with Data Stream for about two years. The county alleges the company “failed to respond to inquiries from county citizens seeking broadband service,” according to a March 26, 2021, letter the board of supervisors sent to the company.
The letter gave Data Stream 30 days to respond, or the county would “cease subsidy payments”
The county stopped payments on May 1, 2021, according to court records.
Data Stream filed a $27 million lawsuit against the county on June 30, 2022. The internet provider said county officials breached contracts and engaged in “business conspiracy,” according to the company’s complaint.
In response, Fauquier County filed a $10 million countersuit on Aug. 26, 2022, alleging that Data Stream lied about their finances before entering into the 2019 contract with the county. The county’s counter complaint also alleges frequent outages and says the company has been unresponsive to customers.
In exchange for the county paying Data Stream’s rent and providing incentives, Data Stream had agreed to pay the county 20% of all subscriber fees it collected from customers receiving service, according to the countersuit. Data Stream estimated it would provide service to about 3,000 subscribers, but the county’s countersuit says Data Stream never served more than 629 subscribers at a time.
As of Aug. 26, 2022, the county had only received $55,867 of its investment back from the internet provider, according to the countersuit.
There are no hearings yet scheduled for either Data Stream’s lawsuit or the county’s countersuit. Fauquier County Attorney Tracy Gallehr declined to comment due to the active lawsuits.
The search for other options
Tipton said he initially paid Data Stream $90 a month for internet service until the county subsidy went away in early 2022.
Data Stream announced it would raise its rates in January 2022, which the county claimed was a violation of “the agreed rates Data Stream could charge to subscribers in the county,” according to the county’s countersuit.
After the subsidies ended, Tipton said he paid nearly $160 a month for Data Stream internet in addition to the $5,000 he spent to install a cell phone booster to improve LTE Verizon cell service for his home.
For internet, Tipton said he recently switched to Starlink, a self-installed service launched by Twitter and Tesla CEO Elon Musk that provides broadband internet in rural areas. Tipton said the startup cost was $700 and the service fee is $150 a month.
Now, Orlean residents waiting the county’s next internet expansion plan with All Points Broadband, which is being funded by the Virginia Telecommunication Initiative Grant. The project aims to provide “fiber-to-the-home to approximately 42,700 unserved locations” across a seven-county area in Virginia. About 10,000 of those are in Fauquier County, according to a county webpage detailing the project.
The service will cost $199 for installation, and rates will range from $59.99 to $109.99 a month, depending on service speeds. Customers will also be able to subscribe to voice over internet protocol, which allows users to make calls using the internet.
The Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development requires the project to be completed in 36 months. The county estimates that work on the Fauquier County project will be finished by October 2025.
As of Jan. 30, fiber construction was beginning in the county and is currently on track, according to the county webpage.
County residents can enter their addresses into All Point Broadband’s website, www.apbfiber.com, to see if their home will be served by the project.
The broadband project aims to serve areas that are “currently considered unserved” according to Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development standards. Orlean, Warrenton, New Baltimore, Bealeton and Marshall are included in the project, according to the county webpage.
While waiting for All Points Broadband, Supervisor Mary Leigh McDaniel, I-Marshall, said she recommends residents to “try and find existing internet providers, including local companies and national providers.”
Two towers, limited service
For now, frustration with the county’s internet access remains widespread, even for residents who agreed to have new cell towers erected on their properties such as Julie Reardon, also of Orlean.
Reardon, a monthly columnist for Old Town Crier, lives across the street from the Tiptons. She has a Data Stream temporary tower and a permanent Calvert Crossland Orlean tower installed on her property.
Reardon entered into a lease agreement with Data Stream for the temporary tower. Under the lease, Reardon receives electricity repayments and subsidized internet from the company. Reardon said she pays Data Stream around $30 a month for internet service.
Reardon said the company also has her on a “special list” for outages. If she calls to report a problem, Data Stream technicians respond quickly, she said.
But even with efficient service calls, Reardon said she still has AT&T Wireless as a back-up for cell and internet service. Reardon lives with a medical condition that could require emergency treatment.
“(Data Stream internet service) is not that reliable,” Reardon said. “You can go like a week without having any service and somebody like me, who is one step away from a medical emergency, there’s no cell service here. We (would have to) drive someplace to use the cell phone.”
And while Starlink is an option, Reardon said it isn’t the best for her because of the self-installation involved.
“Now everybody’s going to Starlink, and we’ve thought about it too, but why should we pay all that expense? ... We aren’t tech savvy. We’re in our 60s,” she said.
The Calvert Crossland tower on Reardon’s property was erected almost a year ago but still isn’t active. Reardon has a five-year, renewable lease with Calvert Crossland, she said.
Cynthia Bruckner, a Calvert Crossland representative, said the company is working on a leasing agreement with Verizon to make the tower active.
“They’re paying me rent for a tower that they’re not able to generate any income (from),” Reardon said.
Reardon said she sees blame on both sides for Fauquier County’s continued internet woes.
“I’m sure (the county broadband authority) is going to paint out Data Stream as this pack of thieving villains,” Reardon said, “But I don’t think that’s the case. I think mistakes were made on both sides. But the bigger burden of shame is (on the) county. Because they have an obligation to their citizens.”
Reach Shannon Clark at sclark@fauquier.com
