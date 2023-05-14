Because of their status as co-aces, Kettle Run’s Delaney Lail and Kylie Wilkerson frequently pitch in the same game, with one often going four innings and the other three.
Every now and then, one of the senior stars is rewarded with all seven innings, and that was Lail on May 6.
Coach Ritchie Jacobs left the Bridgewater College recruit in and Lail delivered her second shutout of the year, stifling visiting Liberty 9-0. Lail struck out one Eagle each in the first through six innings then whiffed the final two batters in the top of the seventh to finish her masterpiece with eight Ks. She allowed four singles as the only hits.
“I feel confident saying we have the two best pitchers in the conference,” said Jacobs. “I want this team to go to regionals. We’ve got the team if we can hit.”
Jacobs says when the home plate umpire calls high strikes, it’s better for Lail, who works up in the zone with her riseball, curve and changeup. Wilkerson, who will play at George Mason, is better down in the zone with her curve, dropball and changeup. She had a no-hitter this year vs. Handley.
“I need to figure out which umpire we get,” said Jacobs about how he divides the innings.
The Cougars (9-7 overall) found themselves in the middle of the Northwestern District pack at 5-6 with one regular season game left against third-place Fauquier (7-4).
To make regionals for the first time in at least five years, the Cougars will need at least two big wins in next week’s district tournament.
“This isn’t being arrogant but I’m not afraid of any team in our conference. We’re putting it together this year although some of the scores may not show it,” said Jacobs, whose team has wins over Class 6 schools Patriot and Woodbridge.
Kettle Run jumped on sixth place Liberty (3-9) with five runs in the bottom of the first.
Speedy left-handed leadoff hitter Alexah Gordon singled off the pitcher’s glove and beat the throw to first, then stole second on the first pitch. Third baseman Mandy Holmes singled to right with Gordon easily scoring for a 1-0 lead.
Catcher Kaley Frazier then ripped a double to left-center, putting runners on second and third. After an intentional walk to Lail, Wilkerson lined a single over third to score Holmes and Frazier to make it 3-0.
Left fielder Paige Bagwell made it 5-0 with a double to right-center, scoring courtesy runner Makayla Kestner and Wilkerson.
Kettle Run scored two more runs in the third to make it 7-0 and added two more in the fourth, one on Bagwell’s RBI single to make it 9-0. With Lail on cruise control, the game was over at 7:46 p.m.
Despite its talent, Kettle Run has been unable to go on a long winning streak or beat a district team above them in the standings. They led second-place James Wood 5-3 in the late innings at home on April 18, but lost 7-5. They lost to Fauquier 9-1, and to first-place Sherando 11-1 and 9-3.
“We were up on Sherando and fell apart. If our hitters get hot, I’m not afraid of anyone,” said Jacobs. “We have a solid group. When they hit, this team rolls. When we don’t, we struggle.”
Last season, the Cougars finished 8-9 and were eliminated in the district semifinals by Fauquier, ending a game short of reaching the Class 4 Region C playoffs.
