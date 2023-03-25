Allison Tobias takes over as Liberty High girls soccer coach, replacing Marc Costanzo, who spent six years at the helm.
Tobias brings the Eagles a fresh perspective as they try to rebuild following a down year in 2022.“It's a great group of girls. They know that my experience is a little lacking, so they pick up the slack where needed. So far, I'm enjoying working with them,” Tobias said.
Tobias, who is a manager at Gainesville Family Practice medical facility, said her daughter and her coaxed her into taking the job.
“They all kept saying I should coach,” said Tobias, who reached out to activities director Dean Spahr. “We arranged a meeting shortly after that, with a few follow-ups. He felt I would be a good fit. I applied online and he worked with HR."
Liberty projects as a defense-first team that hopes to use their speed.
Tobias plans to use a rotation of four strikers. Senior Kathleine Kotulla is likely to start the most often, with freshman Cynthia Chavez Guzman and Joleen Rummel sharing the duties alongside her.
“We sort of alternate those three as the forwards as far as who is showing well at practice and at the games,” Tobias said, adding senior Emma Guox-Vasquez as another forward who will see the field frequently.
The midfield is the youngest group on the team, but they will have an important role in Tobias’ 4-4-2 scheme. Sophomores Casey Serttas and Gabriella Alvarado Hidalgo and freshmen Emma Michnya and Angelina Lamb are likely to start in the midfield, with junior Lilliana Wardrop, one of Liberty’s top defenders, starting there occasionally as well.
“They've got to be able to sprint to get up where they need to when we're attacking and then drop back quickly when we're defending. So, it's got to be someone with a lot of stamina in those positions,” Tobias said.
Along with Wardrop, the defense will be comprised of Carolyn Maines, Amity Vincent and Carleigh Cameron, with sophomore Ally Lawhorn starting in the net.
“Our biggest strength is it's a great defending team,” she said. “They know how to hold that line. They know how to make sure that they're up front if they need to when we're attacking, and they can drop back quickly and they can assist the goalie. They're very strong players.”
Last season, the Eagles went 3-11-1 and were eliminated in the first round of the Northwestern District playoffs by Handley.
While Tobias would love for the Eagles to come firing out of the gates and challenge for a district championship in her first season, she is more focused on rebuilding the roster and developing a very competitive team for the future.
“I know that we can hold our own against some of the stronger teams, but I don't know that we are going to be coming out number one this season,” she said. “So, this is definitely going to be a building year.”
Tobias has been busy planning and organizing: “This is really a new team both for varsity and JV. So, this year we're working on developing the team and getting them to work together and do their positions.”
