b soccer_Fauquier vs Kettle Run-5_FHS Josue Garcia_KR Alex Blanco-Alcala_20230414.jpg

PHOTO BY COY FERRELL 

Josue Garcia (left) and the Falcons won the Northwestern District title and clinched a region berth by downing Alex Blanco-Alcala (right) and Kettle Run 2-1 last week. The district tournament began Monday with No. 3 seed Kettle Run advancing 1-0 over No. 6 Liberty. No. 1 seed Fauquier hosts No. 4 seed Handley Thursday in the semifinals, with Kettle Run at No. 2 Sherando.

