After winning just two games over the previous two seasons, the Fauquier boys soccer program has done a complete 180.
Thanks to a thrilling last minute 2-1 win over Kettle Run on May 9, the Falcons have done what looked impossible midway through the year. They’re Northwestern District regular season champions and will be going to regionals.
“We always knew the potential was there, but for it to finally come into realization was, it really is just indescribable,” coach Chase Davenport said. “The happiness the boys had, my assistant coach and I had just the joy for them. We know they put in the hard work, we know they deserve what they got.
“We're walking on cloud nine.”
Powered by seniors Nate Hensley, Zachary Stumpf, Andrew Wilvert, Nolan Working and sophomore Chris Guevara, the Falcons hovered around the top of the district throughout the entire season. Guevara leads the team in goals with 11, while Wilvert has five and Hensley, Stumpf and Working four.
As the No. 1 seed, Fauquier (11-4 overall, 8-4 district) received a first-round bye and is awarded an automatic berth in the regional tournament. No. 3 Kettle Run beat No. 6 Liberty 1-0 on Monday.
The Falcons will host No. 4 Handley in the district semifinals on Thursday, with No. 2 Sherando hosting No. 3 Kettle Run in Thursday's other semifinal match.
Even though Fauquier will advance regardless of the outcome, Davenport wants to see his squad excel in the district tourney.
“Both those teams are going to be a battle, but we told the boys after we won that we don't want winning the regular season to be our peak. Wedon't want to just stop there,” he said. “We know that if we want to be where we want to get to, we have to go through teams like that.”
Fauquier’s path to the top wasn’t simple, and while they received some help, they came up clutch when they needed to.
The Falcons were third in the district at 4-2 following an overtime loss to Kettle Run on April 14, the first of four losses in a row. Despite the losing skid, Fauquier climbed to second in the district after Handley retroactively forfeited five late March and early April contests, including a 6-2 win over Fauquier, that dropped the Judges from first to fifth.
After losing to Sherando 4-1 on April 20 for their fourth consecutive loss, the 5-4 Falcons still controlled their own destiny with three games remaining.
“We kind of leaned on our leaders, our seniors, to guide us through that. And the boys, we told them some of the losses we had they played well. Just the ball, kind of like last season, just didn't bounce our way, but we know it can. We just had to keep working,” Davenport said.
Needing to win out to win the district, Fauquier defeated James Wood 3-0 on April 25 then Liberty 3-1 on May 2 to set up the culminating finale against Kettle Run.
With the winner taking control over the top spot in the district, the Falcons traveled to Nokesville on May 9 for their final match. Playing motivated and determined, Fauquier found the back of the net eight minutes in as Wilvert curled in a left-footed shot to the far post off a corner kick.
In the second half, the Cougars tied the match at 1-1 with 20 minutes left as Chris Childers scored on a free kick, but with time winding down and overtime imminent, Wilvert came to the rescue.
In the final minute, Hensley found Wilvert in the box who buried it from eight yards out, giving Fauquier the Hollywood-esque2-1 victory that crowned them regular season champions.
After the final whistle, the Falcons couldn’t contain themselves.
“It was pure chaos. Just pure adulation, joy, excitement,” Davenport said. “It wasn't just another win, it was winning at the county rival and winning the regular season championship to give us a spot in regionals.”
