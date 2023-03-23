In a surprise move, the Fauquier County Board of Supervisors on Thursday approved their 2024 budget five days early, adopting a spending plan that keeps the real estate tax rate flat but also eliminates plans to add 24 new firefighter positions.
The approved budget also does not include an extra $4.1 million the Fauquier County School Board requested for teacher raises – a decision that will mean “difficult decisions ahead,” according to Cedar Run School Board Representative Donna Grove.
The supervisors were originally scheduled to be adopt their fiscal year 2024 budget on Tuesday, March 28.
Supervisor R. Holder Trumbo Jr. (Scott) expressed concerns about adopting the budget early, saying the “public probably believes they still have time to give us any input they may have.”
Board Chairman Christopher T. Butler (Lee) responded by saying that he has not “heard from anyone (about the budget) since the public hearing.”
The board then voted unanimously for one of two budget “scenarios” that Lisa Henty, the county’s director of management and budget, presented during the Thursday, March 23 afternoon work session.
About 10 people attended the meeting, but none addressed the board. The meeting was over in fewer than 30 minutes, and the March 28 meeting was canceled.
Under both budget options presented to the supervisors Thursday, the real estate tax rate would remain at 90.3 cents per $100 of assessed value, resulting in zero impact to property owners.
County Administrator Paul McCulla originally proposed a $422.3 million budget that raised the real estate tax rate 2 cents to .923 in part to fund the additional firefighter positions.
“Based on both comments that we got from the public hearing, comments that we have received from the public and making my way around the county the past couple of weeks, no one was really able to stomach the tax increase,” Butler said. “At this time, I just couldn’t reach back into taxpayers’ pockets, at the second half of a budget, after reassessments just went up.”
The option the supervisors approved, dubbed “scenario B,” removed the 24 full-time fire and rescue technicians from the county budget, reducing expenditures by $2.3 million, including startup operating costs for the new employees.
The spending plan does retain proposed raises for county employees. General government staff would get 5% cost-of-living raises, while public safety employees would receive a 3% cost-of-living increase and a “step” increase for an average raise of 5.09%, according to county budget documents.
While the adopted budget eliminates the 24 full-time firefighter positions, Henty said the county is applying for a federal SAFER grant to help fulfill the need.
McCulla proposed the additional 24 positions in an effort to adequately staff the county’s fire stations so that they can man both a fire engine and an ambulance to respond to emergency calls.
During the county’s budget hearing, several firefighters spoke in support of the extra positions, relaying their frustrations over having to wait for the right kind of equipment to arrive at emergencies such as vehicle accidents.
Butler said he was reluctant to add the positions before the county’s new fire chief is hired.
“I do know that we have some issues to work out in both our department of fire, rescue and emergency management and (volunteer fire and rescue association),” Butler said. “I feel that to put on new positions both before a new (fire) chief takes the seat and a new county administrator takes the seat, that they would need time to come and evaluate what they have. If we don’t get the grant, and we have to create some new positions, we will deal with it at that time.”
In response to the budget, Kenneth Neam, president of the Fauquier County firefighters’ union, the International Association of Firefighters Local 3762, said he was grateful for the raise but reiterated the need for the additional firefighters.
“We appreciate the (board of supervisors) granting fire and rescue employees a yearly step (raise) as well as adjusting the entire pay scale with a (cost-of-living adjustment),” Neam said. “This will help retain the great employees we have and attract new ones to fill our vacancies. ... However, they decided not to fund the 24 new positions, which will still leave a gap in service.”
Neam noted that the federal SAFER grant isn’t a sure thing and would not be available until later this year.
“The county intends to submit for a SAFER grant but won’t find out if they have been awarded those funds until September or October of this year. … There is absolutely no guarantee that Fauquier will be awarded a SAFER grant in the coming year,” he said.
The adopted budget provides no additional funding for Fauquier County Public Schools beyond the one-time $3.3 million for “critical maintenance needs.”
In an email after the vote, Grove said she was not surprised by the supervisors’ decision to not provide extra funds for the school board’s proposed 5% raises for teachers and staff.
“I’m not terribly surprised that our $4.1 million request was not included in their budget,” Grove said. “I honestly don’t know where that leaves us as far as staff raises. We have to do right by our staff, but any raises will mean something that has to be cut. There will be some difficult decisions ahead.”
Asked for comment, Fauquier County Public Schools Superintendent David Jeck said he was disappointed with the supervisors' decision.
"I’m disappointed but not surprised," Jeck said. "We will have some difficult choices ahead."
Reach Shannon Clark at sclark@fauquier.com
