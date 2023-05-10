In 2018, former Liberty High star Wyatt Teller became the first player from Fauquier County to play in the NFL when he debuted as a Buffalo Bills offensive lineman.
Will tight end Kris Leach be the second?
Leach, 23, has received a contract offer with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent. The 2017 Liberty High graduate started at Kent State the last two seasons and caught pro scouts’ eyes with his blocking ability.
“The dream has come through. It’s what I’ve wanted to do since I was five. It’s a business and you have to prove yourself every day. I’m nowhere near content,” Leach said.
Once the NFL Draft was completed on April 29, any remaining players were free to sign with NFL teams. Expecting an offer after the draft ended, Leach held a party at his mom’s house in Warrenton where he got a call from the Broncos' tight end coach confirming he was among 16 undrafted free agents the Broncos plan to sign.
He will be flying to Denver this week to begin rookie training camp, which runs May 12-14. Leach will later participate in organized team activities (OTAs) from May 23-25, May 30-June1 and June 5-8.
“I’ll be the young guy in the room. I’m excited to go in and work, I’ll be living my dream,” he said.
Leach did not disclose how much his signing deal will be for. It’s been reported that cornerback Art Green (University of Houston) is the highest paid of the Broncos' 16 undrafted free agents at $170,000 guaranteed.
Tight end has become one of the most athletic positions in the NFL, a spot requiring tall men to sprint downfield and make moves to catch balls in tight spaces. They must also be strong and skilled enough to block effectively on almost every play.
At 6-foot-5½, 253 pounds, Leach meets the physical criterion and has athleticism and strong fundamentals.
From Liberty to WKU to Kent State
The son of former Liberty wide receiver Jesse Leach, who caught a then school-record 14 TD passes in 1999, Kris was also a wide receiver at Liberty, earning first team all-conference honors.
Because of his height, Kris was recruited as a tight end by multiple schools and signed with Western Kentucky in 2017. He said he showed up at 210 pounds and was redshirted and told to bulk up to 240. “They said I wouldn’t get on the field until I got to 240. I got to 240 and they said, ‘Alright, you can play,’ and I had a few catches and I had a role on special teams in my redshirt sophomore year.”
When Western Kentucky changed coaches after the 2018 season, Leach decided to enter the transfer portal, noting that the position coaches that recruited him were leaving. He considered Kent State, where former Liberty teammate Julian Sams had emerged as an offensive line starter. After positive conversations with the school’s tight end coach, Leach transferred.
He did not play in 2019, but got in four games in 2020, catching a TD pass. He started the last two seasons, catching 11 passes for 94 yards in his final season in 2022, and 13 for 93 yards and two TDs in 2021.
The Golden Flashes were 5-7 in 2022 and 7-7 in 2021 and made the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.
While he had modest receiving stats, Leach says games against Power Five programs Oklahoma, Georgia, Iowa and Maryland helped him get noticed, especially for his blocking skills.
“Iowa had an NFL first round pick at linebacker. Georgia had linebackers, corners, safeties. They moved me all over (to block),” he said. “Ever since my junior year, coaches said that scouts that have watched practice said that I’d have a shot.”
Leach said he often lined up in the backfield, on the wing, behind the guard. “Anywhere, there was no one set formation.”
“I blocked everything from defensive end, defensive line. Some games I blocked the best d-lineman when stopping him is important to win the game. I’m proud of myself on my ability to take on the best defensive player when they give me that assignment,” he said.
‘The biggest interview of my life’
After hearing praise that he had pro potential, Leach signed with an agent shortly after the season ended, then later performed on March 15 at Kent State’s “pro day” before NFL scouts.
He said he did not sleep well the night before due to excitement and anticipation, calling it “the biggest job interview of my life.”
Due to a potential conflict with the women’s soccer team needing the fieldhouse, the session was moved up several hours to 6 a.m. He said he got up at 4 a.m., then headed to the training room to get ready.
“We all had to check in, then signed some paperwork. We took a Wonderlic Test,” which is designed to assess cognitive ability and problem solving. The players had measurements taken, including things like hand size, which is important for a receiver.
Later they moved on to the weight room, where Leach said players were asked to do as many bench presses as they could at 225 pounds. Leach did 19. “I was aiming for more. I did 24 the week before,” he said.
He said Broncos’ scouts did not attend his pro day but will be signing him off an accumulation of video collected over the last three years. “It’s probably more film. The team I signed with was not even there,” he emphasized, noting several teams seemed interested.
Leach singled out his father Jesse as a key to his success. “My dad is excited; he’s been with me every step of the way. He was at my pro day. I asked him to come. With football, he’s my guy. He’s been awesome and he is so happy for me,” said Leach.
Leach says he did not accumulate any special postseason awards.
“I might have gotten honorable mention (Mid American Conference honors)but it comes down to numbers. It’s not a thing I had that pops out. I didn’t have stats like the Gronks, the Travis Kelces, George Kittles,” he said about the NFL’s superstar tight ends.
“I’m not worried about it. What I can do shows up on film. The sexy thing is guys catching the ball,” Leach said.
Leach has always considered himself a receiver first, noting that was his primary position at Liberty until he was moved as a senior. “Now I’m a blocking tight end. I’m excited to let them know I’m not just a blocker.”
Following Wyatt Teller
Now Fauquier County sports fans wonder if Leach can join Teller in the NFL.
Teller, 28, has established himself as the Cleveland Browns’ starting left guard and is set to begin his sixth NFL season this year. The 6-4, 315-pounder signed a four-year $56.8 million contract in 2021 and is considered one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL.
Leach graduated from Liberty in 2017 and didn’t play with Teller, who graduated in 2013 and played at Virginia Tech. “I used to see him in the weight room. His senior year was my eighth-grade year,” Leach said.
“I’ve got a lot to do to catch up to what he’s done. He’s had a great career.”
But he’s excited to begin his NFL journey this week. “Oh man, I feel great. It’s always been a dream to play pro football. I can’t complain about this being a job now. I don’t see myself doing anything else. I can’t wait to get started. I'm ready to go to work.”
He said he’ll be staying in a team hotel in the early stages and hopes to connect with a second undrafted rookie free agent tight end the Broncos signed, Nate Adkins from the University of South Carolina.
“I saw him in a Zoom meeting the other night. I’m excited to meet him. I think it’s good that we’re both rookie tight ends together. We can support each other and help each other with the playbook,” Leach said.
Although he views himself as a full-time football player now, Leach could pivot to another career later on.
He earned his bachelor’s degree from Kent Sate in 2021 and is close to completing his master’s degree in sports administration. “I’ve got to be around sports,” he said.
