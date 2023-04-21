It’s springtime: the season for birds, bees and pregnancy tests, what with so much love in the air. Alpaca farmers have their own special way of determining if female alpacas are pregnant—it’s called the spit test. In short, if the animal is pregnant, she will spit in a male’s face if he attempts copulation.
On Ever After Alpaca Farm in Broad Run, “spit tests” begin this month, said owners Heidi Dallman and Joshua Dixon. With nine females and 10 males on their farm, the couple said they’re anticipating up to seven new babies (called “cria”) this year.
Alpaca breeding can be tricky, said Dixon. While alpacas can reproduce year-round, it’s easier to care for offspring during warmer months, he said, recalling that last year, “We had to chase one cria around with a jacket and thermometer to keep its core temperature above 100.”
This year, they are anticipating their cria will be born from May through August.
“It is going to be a busy summer here!” said Dallman. “You have not experienced life until you have spent time with an alpaca cria. They are all legs and neck with this little, tiny body in between and super cute with tons of energy. ... You can’t help but smile as you watch them,” she said.
“When people come to take tours, we have two goals for them,” said Dallman. “Go home having learned something about alpaca and create a lifelong wonderful memory with their family and friends.”
Dallman and Dixon are teachers by day and alpaca farmers on the side. She works with children with special needs, while he teaches guitar and runs 555 Music in Warrenton, which he opened earlier this year. This is their fourth season raising alpacas on their Broad Run farm, where they offer tours and sell items made with alpaca fleece.
On tours, visitors can hand-feed, pet and take pictures with the animals, Dallman said. To ensure everyone—including the animals—has a great time, tours are by reservation only and kept small so the alpacas do not become stressed.
“Although we LOVE sharing them with everyone, our number one priority is their health and well-being,” said Dallman.
Ever After Alpaca Farm may eventually get 35 to 40 alpacas someday, said Dixon.
“If we can’t name them, we have too many,” he said, noting the couple wants to continue to be able to recognize each animal by sight, instead of by microchip.
Ask Dixon about any animal on their five-acre site and he can tell you its name, personality and place in the herd. Paco for example, was a rescue, while Kuzco, “the farm favorite,” is a blue-ribbon winner, he said.
Dixon can also tell you about the different mothering styles of Cristina, “the queen mother,” and Tuuki, the “free range” mom who seems to favor taking care of her own needs first, he said.
The farm is also home to goats, including Billy Jean, “the greatest goat of all time,” chickens and “three and a half horses.” “Brownie is a miniature horse,” Dixon said.
The couple said they are strategically breeding the herd to result in high-quality fleece.
“We will be shearing soon and then (will) have a whole new batch of fiber to make lovely items out of for our store,” said Dallman. “Each year, as we take on more and more of the processing, we get excited seeing those new fleeces and all of the possibilities!”
In addition to hats, ponchos, gloves and other goods, their onsite shop features handmade items from Peruvian artisans and occasionally sells eggs from their chickens—as long as enough will be left for Dixon’s breakfast, he said.
The couple takes care of the farm entirely on their own, says Dallman, who has spent most of her life working with children with severe disabilities.
“I love the kids that I work with, and we have even brought the alpaca to them in the school setting. It is my dream that when I decide to leave the school system, that I be able to start a work program here at the farm for those with disabilities,” she said.
Acknowledging that the dream is “a long way off,” Dallman said she is confident she’ll succeed.
“We have so many skills that can be learned here—everything from gardening to processing fleece to working in the store to taking care of animals to guiding tours. For now, Joshua and I do everything. We are definitely hands-on owners,” she said.
Dixon can often be found playing guitar in the fields, with the animals surrounding him and seemingly listening to his songs, said Dallman.
“I’m returning to my youth,” said Dixon, who grew up on a hobby farm in Pennsylvania.
Dixon says he is considering building a milking station for the goats to eventually make cheese and other goat milk products. If he eventually sells the male goats, he wants to ensure that they’re going to a good home and not for slaughter.
“No, you cannot eat our friends,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.