Did you know that Warrenton is the birthplace of Earth Day?
In 1969, U.S. Senator Gaylord Nelson, a Democrat from Wisconsin, first shared his idea for Earth Day during a meeting at what is now known as the Airlie Center in Warrenton.
Known for his conservation efforts, Nelson proposed a day of awareness to amplify environmental issues and to pressure politicians into action.
There has been a tree planted every Earth Day since the first announcement, including the one planted by Nelson personally, when he returned there in 1993.
Some Earth Day events this year:
Tree Planting at Hackley’s Country Store
When: Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
What: The Piedmont Environmental Council will plant 300 native trees and shrubs along a tributary to the Glascock Run-Rappahannock River watershed to enhance water quality and wildlife habitat as part of their Headwater Stream initiative.
Where: Hackley’s Country Store, 14820 Lee Highway, Amissville.
Tree Planting at Cool Lawn Farm
When: Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
What: The PEC is planting trees in a riparian forest buffer at Cool Lawn Farm in Remington in cooperation with the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay, Friends of the Rappahannock and John Marshall Soil and Water Conservation District.
Where: Exact location in Warrenton will be shared with those who register at: https://htru.io/SBpE
Native plant sale
When: Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
What: The Clifton Institute will sell local-ecotype native plants at Old Bust Head Brewery
Where: 7134 Farm Station Road, Vint Hill Farms
Growing Your Own Food Earth Day Event
When: Saturday, April 22 from 1 to 3 p.m.
What: Short lectures, outdoor workshops, kids activities, free raffle items, seeds, seedlings and more. Featuring "Growing Basics for our Region," from Fauquier Education Farm's Ashley Goodwin, and "Growing Food in Small Spaces," from Mary Austin at Lee Highway Nursery.
Where: Warrenton Town Hall, 21 Main St., Warrenton
Earth Day Service Project
When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Sky Meadows State Park, 11012 Edmonds Lane, Delaplane
Cost: $10 car/parking fee
Info: Volunteers needed to mitigate invasive species and improve the natural environment along the valley trails; dress for the weather and bring work gloves, water, snack, bug spray and sunscreen; tools will be provided
Habitat Detectives
When: 10 to 11 a.m.
Where: Sky Meadows State Park, 11012 Edmonds Lane, Delaplane
Cost: $10 car/parking fee
Info: Explore the Sensory Explorers' Trail and learn to use senses in the exploration of the natural world. For ages 7 to 11 with parents.
We Plant Trees' Earth Day Family Fun Run
When: 9 a.m. to noon
Where: Sky Meadows State Park, 11012 Edmonds Lane, Delaplane
Cost: $10 car/parking fee
Info: All ages. Leashed dogs are welcome
Registration: See Earth Day family fun run on Eventbrite
