Photo_Earth Day roundup_Gaylord Nelson.jpg

Sen. Gaylord Nelson announced his idea for Earth Day during a conference at Airlie Center in 1969. Nelson is pictured overlooking the St. Croix River between Minnesota and Wisconsin, a waterway he worked to protect as the first “Wild and Scenic River” in the United States. 

 Source: Nelson EarthDay.net
Photo_Earth Day roundup_Airlie_trees.jpg

The Airlie Center in Warrenton.
Photo_Earth Day roundup_Sky Meadows.jpg

Sky Meadows State Park in Delaplane is offering several Earth Day volunteer opportunities and events. 

