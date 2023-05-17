On a rainy Tuesday evening, 292 Fauquier High School seniors listened to their peers give final words of wisdom and walked across the stage to receive their diplomas, as the class of 2023 celebrated its high school graduation.
“Look around and give your friends a hug,” said Hayley Ponn, student council association co-president. “This is the end of our story as a class, but the beginning of your life.”
The graduating class entered high school in fall of 2019 and had the majority of their high school experience interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The class of 2022’s graduation was Fauquier High’s first to return to a full in-person graduation ceremony since 2019.
“After having the majority of our early high school experience taken, (the COVID-19 pandemic) taught me to live in the moment and enjoy the things around me because you never know when (they) could be taken,” said Grady Panagos, senior class co-president.
Fauquier High School's Class of 2023 graduated on Tuesday, May 16.
Many of the graduating seniors also received scholarships from local businesses and individuals in Fauquier County and across the nation. The largest individual scholarship of $295,636 was awarded to Menifee Kingsley for a full ride to Morgan State University in Baltimore. Other local scholarships were awarded from the Fauquier High School Booster Club, Fauquier High School Student Council Association and the Warrenton Ruritan Club.
Fauquier High also awarded Emily Caroline McCusker her diploma posthumously. McCusker died on Aug. 17, 2022.
“On this day that Emily would have graduated, her family wanted to express their enduring gratitude to the faculty, teachers, aides and everyone in the Fauquier County special education family that loved their little girl for so much of her 17 years and helped her thrive,” said the commencement pamphlet.
Before students walked across the stage, Fauquier High School Principal Kraig Kelican gave his final words of wisdom to the class.
“Make your parents proud, make your community proud and most importantly make yourself proud,” Kelican said.
