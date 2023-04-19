Kevin Odlum made his career as a U.S. Navy aviator and operational test pilot for a decade.
Now he’s flying high and charting a new course as Liberty High’s new football coach.
Twelve years after taking his first high school football coaching job at North Stafford, Odlum is the fifth coach in Liberty football history. He was hired March 7 to replace Travis Buzzo, who stepped down after leading the Eagles to an 18-19 mark and one district title in four seasons.
The 53-year-old Stafford resident has been a business and marketing teacher at Liberty since 2021 and the Eagles’ offensive line coach.
He takes over a traditionally strong Class 4 program that has gone under .500 since winning the Northwestern District title in 2019 went they went 11-1.
Asked what to expect of his personality, Odlum says his Navy career shaped him.
“I've never been a rah-rah guy. I'm not a big, loud, boisterous type of person. With my military background, I really have this kind of get-it-done type of attitude, and I'm hoping the players kind of pick up on that,” Odlum said.
Idaho roots
Growing up in Idaho, Odlum was a 6-foot-4, 225-poundcenter, tackle and tight end at Challis High where he developed his true passion, football. After graduating in 1988, Odlum attended Purdue University on an ROTC scholarship with the Navy where he walked onto the football team.
After playing for just one year, Odlum said he couldn’t find the time to balance athletics and service, so he said goodbye to football.
Once Odlum graduated from Purdue in 1992 he began his service with the Navy in flight school in Pensacola, Fla., and Corpus Christi, Texas. From there he was stationed in Mayport, Fla., as a part of the HSL-46 squadron where he flew SH-60B Seahawk helicopters.
“It’s basically like the Blackhawk, only the Navy's version, and we hunted submarines. We deployed on small ships like cruisers and frigates and destroyers, not carriers, and we would deploy with a carrier battle group and just make sure that we didn't have any submarines around us,” he said.
Odlum spent three years in Florida before becoming an operational test pilot at Naval Air Station Patuxent River in Maryland where he tested aircraft and developed tactics and techniques for operating them.
After medically retiring from the Navy in 2002, Odlum worked as a defense contractor for various companies in Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C., through 2010 before getting the urge to get back into football.
“At the end of it, it just wasn't a good fit for me. What I really want to do is I wanted to work with young people, high school age, and help them kind of figure out where they're going to head in life,” he said. “It was the best decision I made in my lifetime.”
Career change
So, in the fall of 2010 Odlum began working at A.G. Wright Middle School in Stafford where he started coaching football. In 2011 he met Joe Mangano, a longtime high school football coach, who brought Odlum on as offensive line coach at North Stafford.
Odlum had a successful run with the Wolverines from 2011 to 2021, and also taught business and marketing.
Odlum later took on offensive and run game coordinator roles as North Stafford won four district titles, four regional titles, and made six appearances in the Class 5 state semifinals during the decade.
Wanting to get back to his roots, Odlum came to Liberty in 2022 to coach the offensive line under Travis Buzzo while continuing to teach.
“For me, it was kind of getting back to working with my offensive linemen, and that was fun. The kids at Liberty are fantastic kids. They work hard, they're tough, they have the right mentality,” he said.
‘I like Liberty’
In his first year in Bealeton in 2021, the Eagles finished 1-8, but Odlum wasn’t discouraged.
“Itwas a really fun, enjoyable season to coach. If I can say anything about the kids at Liberty, they don't quit,” he said.
The Eagles improved to 4-6 last season. The Eagles closed with a 49-0Bird Bowl win over Fauquier in what was Buzzo’s final game but missed the playoffs due to a tough 46-43 loss to Handley in Week Nine.
When Odlum first came to Liberty, he had no desire to become a head coach, he said, preferring to continue coaching the offensive line. But when Buzzo stepped down, he thought that between his familiarity with the staff and the players and the potential of a new coach bringing in his own staff, he was ready to step up.
“I didn't want to leave. I like Liberty, I like the school, I like the community. It feels like home,” he said. “It just felt like it was the right time, it was the right opportunity, the right place.”
Hiring process
Buzzo stepped down in mid-January, and Odlum was named interim coach.
On March 2, Odlum interviewed for the position in front of a six-person panel consisting of principal Sam Cox, two athletic directors, the cheerleading head coach, the athletic trainer and a representative from the finance department.
On March 7, he received a phone call from human resources and was officially offered the head coaching position.
Since accepting the offer, Odlum has wasted no time getting to work.
As a part of his offseason program, the team has been in the weight room three to four days a week while also spending time outside on the practice field. The Eagles recently participated in a seven-on-seven exercise at North Stafford as a part of their offseason workouts as well.
While he hasn’t been able to get the entire team together as many play spring sports, Odlum actually prefers his players to remain active throughout the year.
“I highly encourage my guys to play other sports because it only helps them athletically. And though it might limit us to what we could do through the spring, I think there's so much benefit,” he said.
Odlum will spend more of his time on the offensive side of the ball, serving as the offensive coordinator. While he plans on running a similar offense to what the Eagles did under Buzzo, he is revolutionizing the playbook.
“We don't run plays, we run concepts. So, once you learn a concept, then we can run that same concept out of multiple different sets,” he said. “I think the days of the playbook are over, so I try to teach them the concept.”
With football season just four months away, Odlum is excited for the chance to return a storied program back to their dominant, winning ways.
“There's a lot of tradition. There's a history of not just winning but of honor when it comes to football. Football is important to the community, it's very important. I like that and I hope to help continue what we started here,” the new coach said.
Odlum is excited to coach star quarterback Austin Mawyer, a rising junior who set a school total offense record last year with 37 touchdowns (32 passing/five rushing).
“I am so excited to have Austin back. He is a special football player. I'm hoping that he takes that next step, and I'm sure that he will,” said Odlum. "What that next level looks like is being that leader and calming presence on the field.
“We have some very talented, younger, skilled players coming up that will hopefully be able to contribute. We have a very strong front on both the offense and defense. We've got four of the starting offensive linemen are returning, and then we've got pretty much our whole D line is returning.”
