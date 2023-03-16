Common Sense, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to helping kids and families thrive in a world of media and technology, has recognized Fauquier County Public Schools as a “Common Sense District.”
The recognition acknowledges the school division's commitment to creating a culture in which the whole community is invested in helping kids thrive as digital learners and citizens, according to a news release from the division.
It also demonstrates Fauquier County Public School's commitment to a three-pronged approach to student safety, including physical, emotional and online safety.
"We applaud the faculty and staff of Fauquier County Public Schools for embracing digital citizenship as an important part of their students' education," said Kelly Mendoza, vice president of education programs at Common Sense Education.
"Fauquier County Public Schools deserves high praise for giving its students the foundational skills they need to compete and succeed in the 21st-century workplace and participate ethically in society at large."
Once 75% of its schools are certified, a school division is eligible for districtwide certification. This year, 18 of Fauquier's 20 schools — 11 elementary schools, five middle schools and two high schools — earned certification.
“I'm incredibly grateful for the commitment of these eighteen schools and their ITRTs who spearheaded their schools' certification to keeping their kids safe online," Fauquier school division EdTech Leader Tina Ference said.
The resources teach students, educators and parents skills related to Internet safety, protecting online reputations and personal privacy, media balance, managing online relationships and media literacy. The free K-12 curriculum is used in classrooms across all 50 states in more than 50,000 schools and used by more than half a million educators.
"We're honored to be recognized as a Common Sense District," Superintendent David Jeck said. "By preparing our students to use technology safely and responsibly, we are providing them unlimited opportunities to maximize and personalize their learning."
To learn more about the criteria Fauquier County Public Schools met to become recognized as a Common Sense District, visit https://www.commonsense.org/education/recognition-districts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.