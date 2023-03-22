Fauquier County Public Schools is accepting applications through May 1 for the school division’s Virtual Academy for the 2023-24 school year.
Interested students and families should complete the student application available on the Virtual Academy website. Virtual Academy staff will hold student and parent interviews in June to complete the application process.
Students must be accepted through the application process to enroll in the FCPS Virtual Academy. Virtual Academy students will continue to be enrolled in their designated base school and will be able to participate in athletics and activities at that school.
Fauquier County Public Schools opened a full-time virtual academy in August 2021 for students entering kindergarten through 12 who wish to learn online. The FCPS Virtual Academy functions as a separate kindergarten through 12thgrade program.
The FCPS Virtual Academy gives students the opportunity to take courses and earn credits virtually while receiving instruction from the Virtual Virginia Platform.
