Pablo Teodoro III

Pablo Teodoro, owner of the Great Harvest Bread Company, at his bakery and restaurant in 2021.

 Photo by Liam Bowman/Piedmont Journalism Foundation

AuntBee
AuntBee

What a tragic loss to this community. Will the county now do something? This isn't the first time deadly accidents have occurred there. Time to fix this. God Bless him and his family.

ldowd0
ldowd0

How terribly sad. He will be missed. I hope the family can keep the location open. Prayers for family and friends.

SAR Wojcik
SAR Wojcik

Shocked by the loss of a community-spirited man who cared about his employees and their welfare as well as the community at large. He will be missed. Condolences to his family and employees. Steve Wojcik

