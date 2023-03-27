How fast is Liberty High boys lacrosse player Owen Rogers?
Fast enough to kill off penalties almost by himself.
“If we get a two-minute unreleasable penalty, I've never told him to do it, but he takes it upon himself to grab the ball, and he runs around and kills the penalty. And that's huge,” said Liberty coach Mike Gesiotto.
Rogers’ speed, scoring ability and personality got him an offer to play at St. Vincent (Pa.) College, an NCAA Division III school in Latrobe, Pa. The senior attackman signed last week with family, friends, teammates and coaches supporting him at a school ceremony.
“I've been playing lacrosse since I was like, six or seven,” said Rogers. “It was always a dream (to play in college). But now that it's the reality, it’s so amazing.”
“I'm ready to play. Wherever the coach needs me, I'm ready to play. I'm just ready to go,” he said.
Rogers choose St. Vincent over Virginia Wesleyan in Virginia Beach. “It really came down to the coaches wanting me to be there and the team really inviting me and embracing me while I was up there,” he said.
Rogers plans on studying business and criminology with the hopes of working for the CIA or the FBI one day.
Since last fall, Rogers took three separate visits to the St. Vincent campus in western Pennsylvania. On his first visit, Rogers toured the campus and visited academic and athletic facilities. His second visit was about getting to know head coach Zach Wilfong.
“I just felt really welcomed as the coach came up to me and talked to me, and the team embraced me,” Rogers said. “Coach Wilfong is really a great guy. He kind of stays in contact with me all the time. He's always texting me. He’s always making sure that I'm doing all right.”
On his third and final visit in Latrobe, Rogers attended a prospect showcase where he got to show off his skills to the coaches first-hand and committed.
Rogers also toured the St. Vincent dorm rooms where he met several of his future teammates, including former Liberty lacrosse star Colin Cooper.
Rogers is dangerous with the ball as few can keep up with him. The senior also runs track and cross country.
“I think I have a pretty high IQ. I can see the field pretty well and I know when to move the ball, when to dodge, and when to shoot. I just kind of know when to do whatever on the field,” Rogers said.
“Owen’s a joy to coach. I mean, he's a player’s player. He takes coaching well. He's always positive, always ready to do whatever is asked of him. He’s the hardest working kid on the field,” Liberty’s Gesiotto said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.