The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that an arrest has been made in connection with the 2008 stabbing death of a Buddhist monk who lived south of Marshall.
Won Yong Jung, of Duluth, Georgia, was arrested Monday in connection with the murder. He is currently in custody in Georgia awaiting extradition to Virginia. The Federal Bureau of Investigation -- its Atlanta, Georgia and Washington, D.C. field offices -- along with other law enforcement agencies, collaborated in the investigation, according to Fauquier County Sheriff Robert Mosier.
Du Chil Park, a 56-year-old South Korean national whose ordained name was Monk Mogu, was stabbed to death in his home – which also served as a temple -- sometime in late June 2008. He was a Zen Buddhist monk who practiced acupressure and other traditional healing techniques. His body was found June 29, 2008, apparently several days after his death.
According to a 2008 obituary, Park studied philosophy at a South Korean university and as a young man was an outspoken opponent of the military dictatorship in that country. In 1974, Park was arrested along with hundreds of other political dissidents. He spent four years in prison, where he was tortured.
A Catholic nun visited him regularly in prison and treated his wounds, inspiring him to become a monk. After his ordination, Mogu traveled extensively in his capacity as a monk and traditional healer before coming to Northern Virginia in 1998; he established the temple south of Marshall in 2004.
The 2008 murder was one of eight cold cases in Fauquier County, according to the sheriff’s office.
The oldest unsolved murders are the March 1981 shooting deaths of Robin Brooks, 24, and Joan Kenny, 36, in their shared residence on Belvior Farm; both were employees of the farm.
In August 1982, William Kagdis, of Baltimore, was found beaten and stabbed to death at the Johnson Motel near Opal.
Tammy Thorpe was shot to death in October 1988; her body was found near U.S. 17 near Warrenton.
In April 2003, Bryan Mace was shot and killed in his home in Midland; the home was subsequently set on fire. Mace appears to have interrupted a burglary of the home, according to the sheriff’s office.
Members of the public with any information about these unsolved homicides are asked to call the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Division at 540-422-8650.
The most recent unsolved murder is that of father and son Duong Nguyen, 61, and America Nguyen, 22, in Bealeton two years ago. The Nguyens were shot and killed in their home sometime between the evening of Nov. 7 and the morning of Nov. 8, 2018.
The FBI is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to the perpetrators of the Nguyens’ murder; members of the public with information about this case are asked to call the Washington, D.C. field office at 202-278-2000.
