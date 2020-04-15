In an early morning robbery, several armed suspects entered a home in the Catlett area on Wednesday, April 15. Sgt. James Hartman of the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office said the incident is currently under active investigation. He was not able to reveal what was stolen.
Hartman said that deputies responded to a 9-1-1 call at 2:30 a.m.; the caller reported an armed robbery at a Burwell Road home. No one was injured during the robbery.
Hartman said the residence was apparently targeted; this was not a random act.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 540-347-3300, a caller’s identity may remain anonymous.
