Even as school buildings are off limits to students during the COVID-19 pandemic, local private schools have forged ahead with formal instruction using online tools.
On March 13 Gov. Ralph Northam issued an order closing all schools in Virginia – public and private – for two weeks. Since then he has ordered schools closed for the rest of the academic year. Fauquier County Public Schools are still working out what the rest of the academic year will look like for its 11,000 students, and assignments so far have been purely voluntary.
For private schools, using technologies like video conferencing and cloud-based document sharing, instruction has moved from classrooms into homes, altering the daily routine for families.
A typical school day for Eleanor Taylor, a 5-year-old prekindergarten student at St. James’ Episcopal School in Warrenton, now starts at the kitchen table with her mother’s iPhone propped up on the table in front of her. She normally attends school four days a week, and still does – through video conferencing.
On Friday morning at 9 a.m. Eleanor, with the help of her mother, Jennifer, opened the Zoom app. Eleanor’s face lit up as her classmates joined the call. “Hi Jackson! Hi Ryan!” she said excitedly as she waved at the phone, where little faces looked back from the screen, each in their own tile.
Eleanor’s craft projects for the day were beside her: bunny ears made from printer paper and two things that are yellow - a banana and a paper star. Her doll, Starry, was standing by, because Friday was show-and-tell day.
For half an hour class went on as one would expect for any preschool. Each student stood as they recited the pledge of allegiance together. They reviewed colors and numbers. (Eleanor had written her number, 333, on a piece of paper before class.)
Jennifer Taylor kept an eye her as Eleanor’s older siblings, students at a public elementary school, worked on their own schoolwork on the other end of the kitchen table. Those assignments will not be graded, but Eleanor’s daily class time is a good chance to establish an academic routine, their mother said.
Meanwhile, back at the other end of the table. Eleanor’s teacher read them a storybook called The Good Egg – it’s about managing stress and expectations. A student was assigned to suggest a healthy snack; he suggested a banana. The students sang a prayer and then everyone waved goodbye to each other. They would see each other again on Tuesday, just like they would if schools were still operating normally.
Some version of this scene is playing out every school day for families with children in private schools.
On March 16 St. James' moved to a remote learning model for its 160 students, who range from preschool through fifth grade. "The ability to step right into distance learning allowed our students to continue learning and stay connected," said Head of School Stacey Irvin. "Meaningful learning experiences continue even during the school building closure."
Covenant Christian Academy in Vint Hill has about 300 students. A K-12 “hybrid” school, it follows the University Model (a trademarked designation), meaning students do not attend class every day and they must complete many of their learning assignments outside of class with the help of their parents, who are trained as “co-teachers.”
Jessica Medford, of Gainesville, is a high school teacher at Covenant. Because of the school’s existing learning model, “I did not have to start from scratch in order to deliver remote instructions to my students,” she said.
One of Medford’s children is in middle school at Covenant, and the other is in third grade at a public school. She said that laying down ground rules is important. “This is our routine.” Speaking to the status of family life, she laughed, “We’re like everybody else right now, we have our good days and our bad days.”
The lack of face-to-face interaction with her students is difficult from a teaching perspective, she said. “Sometimes there’s just that moment when a teacher can see a student and know that they’ve got it – that ‘ah ha’ moment,” she said. She sees her students over video conference at least once a week, and students can submit private video questions via an app, but “ah ha” moments are difficult to re-create remotely, she said.
Amanda Bryson, Covenant’s head of school, said that while there have been challenges to moving to an exclusively online model of learning, in many respects the new reality is “just more just a more intensified version of what was already in place.”
Students were already required to have access to high-speed internet at home, every high school student already had a laptop computer, and students were already expected to keep up with their assignments independently.
As soon as closures began, Bryson said, the school set up a tuition-assistance fund for families impacted financially by the pandemic. “What touched me the most was that several teachers donated their fourth quarter salaries” to the fund, she said, clearly emotional.
The roughly 500 students at Highland School, in Warrenton, were already scheduled to go on spring break from March 20 to 27, so the school began piloting a remote-learning model for three days before the break began. After extending break another week to allow teachers to prepare more thoroughly, Highland restarted classes on April 6.
“I expect there will be changes over time, but our current plan is to run a compressed schedule with classes meeting from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with breaks between classes and a break for lunch,” said Assistant Head of School Cassin Bertke.
Wakefield School in The Plains began remote instruction for its 306 students, who range from prekindergarten through high school, three days after the governor’s March 13 order.
Gray Carr Bridges, the school’s admissions director, said that generally students are now in “class” three hours a day, four days a week. Wednesdays are reserved for office hours and tutoring - all of it, of course, virtual. The typical day for a preschooler is a little different, she added. “We don’t want too much screen time for some of the younger students.”
Elementary and middle school students at St. John the Evangelist Catholic School in Warrenton now spend four hours a day, four days a week receiving instruction via Google Classroom. The school enrolls 240 students, including prekindergarten.
“The key is just to be incredibly flexible, with work, with assignments, recognizing you could have a family with three or four children -- which is a completely different family than a mom and dad and one child,” said Principal Temple MacDonald.
Internet access has not been an issue for most families, he said, but “we definitely have the device issue;” that is, more students in the home than computers or tablets. St. John’s has been able to provide iPads to families who need them, he added.
He told the story of a St. John’s teacher who didn’t have good internet access at home. “She was in the Safeway parking lot connecting [to Wi-Fi]” he said, adding that once the school discovered her situation, they were able to come up with a solution.
“I’m very proud of the faculty and staff and the parents of course who are now juggling work and teaching at home,” he said.
Fresta Valley Christian School, located near Orlean, had been putting plans together for remote instruction for its 225 students before the March 13 executive order, said Administrator Kevin Worsham. Generally, teachers are expected to work from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For those without high-speed internet at home, the school has moved its Wi-Fi routers to provide a signal to the school parking lot, where families can drive up and download assignments without leaving their vehicles. Tablets and computers are also available for families who need them, he said.
“We have some parents who are both working, they can’t do work with their kids until the evening. Teachers are having to be very flexible,” he said, adding, “We are just trying to be as gracious as we can.”
Reach Coy Ferrell at cferrell@fauquier.com
