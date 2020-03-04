According to the Virginia State Corporation Commission, available phone numbers in the 540 area code will soon be exhausted; the SCC is seeking public comment on proposed solutions.
Public hearings on the subject will be held on Thursday, March 5 at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. at the Warren County District Court in Front Royal.
Three options are being considered. The first would “superimpose a newly assigned area code over the area currently covered by the existing 540 area code.” The second would split the existing 540 area code zone into two areas. The third option would combine another existing area code with the zone currently covered by 540.
More information can be found at www.scc.virginia.gov/newsrel/r_540code_19.aspx
