Are you tired yet, Dylan? Fauquier football beats Millbrook as Taylor carries 48 times

Dylan Taylor’s workload was the stuff of legends in last Friday’s 21-6 win at Millbrook.
The NFL record for rushing attempts in a game is 45, and the Fauquier High senior running back topped that, carrying 48 times for 243 yards and two touchdowns as the Falcons pulled out a much-needed win in Winchester.
Over and over Taylor kept getting the ball, helping Fauquier (2-4) improve to 1-1 in district play entering Friday’s game at first place Kettle Run (5-1, 2-0).
“Dylan was hot and was on a roll so we kept giving it to him,” said Fauquier coach Karl Buckwalter. “He was getting your classic five, eight, four, six yards and we were just grinding, using up the clock.”
Asked if he gave Taylor Monday off from practice, Buckwalter laughed. “No, he’s happy. This game gave him a lot of confidence.”
With Leo Rodriguez and Grayson Kramer often serving as a blocking back, Taylor often ran the same play. “Leo and Grayson are two young men who get after you. Dylan was finding a hole. He has good vision, and if something’s not there, he bounced it,” Buckwalter said.
Fauquier’s first TD came on Ben Noland’s seven-yard pass to John Bynaker for a 7-0 lead. Millbrook (0-5) closed to 7-6 by halftime. Taylor had second half TD runs of one and three yards.
The Falcons, whose 2-4 record includes a forfeit, improved to 1-1 in district play and have a shot to make things interesting in the Northwestern District race if they can upset Kettle Run (2-0) Friday.
Kettle Run coach Charlie Porterfield sees the Falcons improving.
“I think they’re very good. You watch the film and their defense is super-talented. They’ve not given up 30 points all year, holding Handley to 28. They’re very well coached on defense and found a way to grow every week,” said Porterfield.
“Right now, we’re trying not to look too far ahead but we’re keeping track of how everyone’s doing,” said Porterfield. “It’s one of those years where there’s never an easy week in the district.”
Said Buckwalter: “Kettle Run’s loaded. They should be good. It’s a big game, a neighborhood game.”
