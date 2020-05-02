The Archwood Green Barns Farmers Market in The Plains will begin its season on Sunday, May 3 as a drive-thru market. There will be a limited number of vendors, in order to comply with social distancing, according to organizers.
Pre-orders are strongly encouraged. See a list of vendors here. More vendors will be added later in the season.
The market will be open Sundays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 4557 Old Tavern Road, The Plains.
Updates may be found at the farmers market Facebook page. The office phone for Archwood Green Barns may be reached at 540-253-5289.
