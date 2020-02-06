To recognize exceptional grassroots preservation efforts throughout the county, the Fauquier County Architectural Review Board has created the Fauquier County Historic Preservation Award Program.
This award is presented annually to a deserving individual, group, organization or business that has made a significant contribution to the preservation and/or protection of a Fauquier County historic resource.
Anyone who is involved in such an effort or knows someone deserving of this award may submit a nomination.
For program details, visit www.fauquiercounty.gov/government/boards-committees/architectureal-review-board#Preservation_Award or contact Wendy Wheatcraft, Fauquier County Preservation Planner, at wendy.wheatcraft@fauquier.gov, or 540-422-8210.
Nominations will be accepted through March 31. The Fauquier County Historic Preservation Award will be presented in May, National Historic Preservation Month.
