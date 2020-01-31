The owner of an Arby’s franchise now slated for the Mintbrook mixed-use development in Bealeton hopes to finalize the purchase of property within a week.
Dan Wallace will file a site plan with Fauquier County and obtain a building permit. If all goes well, the restaurant could open late this summer, he said.
Wallace said the restaurant will be like the one he planned to put next to the 7-Eleven off Marsh Road in Bealeton, a short distance from Mintbrook. The Virginia Department of Transportation wanted a shared access drive used by Arby’s and an existing 7-Eleven. But attempts to make that happen with 7-Eleven and property owner Quarles stalled, Wallace said.
While he said he has a couple other site alternatives should negotiations with Mintbrook fall through, he said he has been “very, very impressed with the Mintbrook people” and is confident that a deal can be struck.
The Arby’s at Mintbrook would have indoor seating and a drive-through. It would employ 30 to 40 people, with eight or nine on-site at any given time, according to the application. An estimated 400 patrons per day are expected. A total of 1,116 vehicle trips per day split between 558 arrivals and 558 departures are expected.
Wallace already has a special permit in hand for the drive-thru.
Wallace has five Arby’s franchises in operation. Three are in Fredericksburg, one in Stafford County and one in King George County.
Reach James Ivancic at jivancic@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.