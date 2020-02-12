A property is now under contract for a planned Arby’s in the Mintbrook mixed-use development in Bealeton.
Dan Wallace, the owner of the franchise, says he hopes to have a site plan approved by Fauquier County in the next 60 days. He hopes to begin construction on the site by mid-summer and open the restaurant by late summer or early fall.
Wallace said the restaurant will be like the one he planned to put next to the 7-Eleven off Marsh Road in Bealeton, a short distance from Mintbrook. The Virginia Department of Transportation wanted a shared-access drive used by Arby’s and the existing 7-Eleven. But attempts to make that happen with 7-Eleven and property owner Quarles stalled, Wallace said.
He said he has been “very, very impressed with the Mintbrook people.”
The Arby’s at Mintbrook would have indoor seating and a drive-thru. It would employ 30 to 40 people, with eight or nine on-site at any given time, according to the application. An estimated 400 patrons per day are expected. A total of 1,116 vehicle trips per day split between 558 arrivals and 558 departures are expected.
Wallace already has a special permit in hand for the drive-thru.
Wallace has five Arby’s franchises in operation. Three are in Fredericksburg, one in Stafford County and one in King George County.
