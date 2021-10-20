Applications open for summer residential governor's schools

Applications for 2022 Summer Residential Governor’s School are now available. These worthwhile programs provide enrichment in the areas of agriculture, humanities, mathematics, science and technology, and the arts (dance, theatre, instrumental and vocal music and visual arts). Students, who should be nominated by a teacher, must be in 10th or 11th grade and enrolled during the 2021-2022 school year.
Summer Residential Governor’s Schools provide academically and artistically challenging programs to motivated and highly able students from across the Commonwealth. Each Governor’s School program focuses on one special area of interest.
Students live on a college or university campus for up to five weeks. During this time, they are involved in classroom and laboratory work, field studies, research, individual and group projects and performances, and seminars with noted scholars, visiting artists, and other professionals.
One of the most important aspects of the Summer Residential Governor’s Schools is the opportunity that participants have to live, study and get to know other students with similar interests and abilities from across Virginia. Both co-curricular and extra-curricular activities are designed to encourage students’ interests and abilities. Governor’s Schools are administered by the Department of Education in cooperation with local school divisions, colleges and universities.
Information is available in the counseling office at all three high schools. All applications are due to counseling by Dec. 5, 2021. Information and applications can be accessed at the following web address: http://www.doe.virginia.gov/instruction/governors_school_programs/summer_residential/index.shtml
For more information, please contact the high school counseling office or Ladona Gorham, supervisor of advanced programs and fine arts, at lgorham@fcps1.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.