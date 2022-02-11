Applications being accepted for the Warrenton Police Academy; classes begin May 11

The Warrenton Police Department is accepting applications for its Warrenton Police Academy, a seven-week course designed to introduce residents to the structure and daily operations of the WPD.
The program is offered at no cost; applicants must be residents of Fauquier County, be at least 21 years old, pass a background check and be willing to attend sessions one evening a week for seven weeks. The academy will meet on Tuesdays, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Graduation will be held on the eighth week. The first class will be held on Wednesday, May 11.
Participants are also asked to commit to 10 hours of annual volunteer service to WPD, post-graduation.
Participants who are selected from the competitive application process will have the opportunity to hear directly from subject matter experts in local law enforcement through presentations, demonstrations, displays and hands-on activities. Once the academy class of 15 is full, the enrollment process will be closed, and all remaining students will be placed on a waiting list. If vacancies occur, they will be filled in the order the applications were received.
Class topics will include accreditation, public information and community engagement, the volunteer program, court services, domestic violence, criminal investigations, crime analysis, patrol operations, crisis intervention, record keeping and training programs.
Questions relating to the Warrenton Community Police Academy program can be directed to the volunteer coordinator in the Office of Public Information and Community Engagement at pio@warrentonva.gov or call (540) 347-1107. An application is available at: https://www.warrentonva.gov/DocumentCenter/View/1062/Community-Police-Academy-Application---Session-2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.