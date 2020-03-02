Fauquier County Public Schools is now accepting Virginia Preschool Initiative applications for the 2020-2021 school year. VPI serves students residing in Fauquier County who are 4 years old on or before Sept. 30, 2020, and who meet income-eligibility or other risk-factor guidelines. Grace Miller, W.G. Coleman, J.G. Brumfield, M.M. Pierce, and C. Hunter Ritchie elementary schools will host the VPI program.
VPI applications are available at any FCPS elementary school, the Department of Social Services, Central Complex Building B, and the Head Start administrative office. Please contact Charlee King at 540-422-7100 or cking@fcps1.org with any questions.
