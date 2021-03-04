Appleton Campbell receives 2021 President’s Award, earning ‘outstanding dealer’ honors

Appleton Campbell has received a President’s Award from Carrier Global Corporation for the seventh year in a row. The award recognizes outstanding dealers in the heating, ventilating and air conditioning industry.
The President’s Award is given to Carrier factory authorized dealers “who achieve excellence in product promotions and deliver superior customer satisfaction,” according to a press release from Appleton Campbell. The Warrenton company is one of the seven recipients in the state of Virginia to be awarded.
Mike Appleton, president of Appleton Campbell stated, “I am thankful and appreciative for our customers, employees and vendors as we celebrate forty-five years in business together.” Appleton Campbell was founded in 1976. The Appleton Campbell website is at appletoncampbell.com.
