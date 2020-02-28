Appleton Campbell, a provider of residential HVAC, plumbing and electrical service, plans to open a new facility in Warrenton this year, according to a press release from the company.
Now in its 44th year of service to Fauquier and surrounding counties, the building, at 285 Alwington Blvd., “will continue to enhance the teamwork and efficiency that has been the foundation of Appleton Campbell’s success while supporting future growth,” said the release.
“Our current location in Warrenton has served us well for many decades,” said Mike Appleton, president of Appleton Campbell. “We rented additional training and warehouse facilities several years ago due to our growth. The new building -- as well as the parking and storage area -- will be a very valuable asset for the success of our team moving forward. I thank our customers and communities for making this all possible and I look forward to continuing to serve you for another 40-plus years.”
Mike Appleton has been part of Appleton Campbell since his grandfather founded the company in 1976. The press release explained that he learned the home service trade as well as valuable principles and work ethics by watching his grandfather during those early years. “Applying those lessons has allowed Appleton Campbell to grow from one truck to 90 employees in 2020,” said the release.
The new facility streamlines communication between the office, technicians and customers, maximizing efficiency in response times and dispatch throughout Appleton Campbell’s nine-county service area. It will also include a warehouse and training facility, all under one roof with plentiful parking. The press release said that “the entire team at Appleton Campbell is very excited and eager about the move that will enhance the next chapter in the Appleton Campbell story.”
“The new building provides everything a successful residential services company needs to build its team and exceed customer expectations for service and quality for many years to come,” said Scott Wayland, vice president of Appleton Campbell.
About Appleton Campbell
Founded in 1976, Appleton Campbell provides plumbing, heating, air conditioning, and electrical service repairs and new installations for residential customers throughout Fauquier, Culpeper, Rappahannock, Loudoun, Prince William, Fairfax, Madison, Orange, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties in Virginia. Appleton Campbell holds a Class A License with masters in plumbing, heating and air conditioning, gas fitter and electrical.
For more information, visit www.appletoncampbell.com or phone 540-347-0765.
