Appleton Campbell, a family-owned business for more than four decades, has four generations of Appleton’s now working together.
The company provides residential services for plumbing, heating, air conditioning, installation and electrical repair.
Mike Appleton, president of Appleton Campbell, stated “I remember how my Grandfather treated his customers. He always went the extra mile and reminded me often that we were guests in other people’s homes. Integrity, trust and quality service were important to him. I am proud that during our growth we have been able to maintain those principles for 45 years.”
Today, the business includes a fleet of service trucks and approximately 90 employees. Its service area includes Fauquier, Culpeper, Rappahannock, Loudoun, Prince William, Fairfax, Madison, Orange, and parts of Spotsylvania and Stafford counties. Appleton Campbell holds a Class A License with masters in plumbing, heating and air conditioning, gas fitter, and electrical.
