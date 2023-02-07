Fauquier SPCA Canis Maximus_020520

One of the adult Dobermans in the custody of the Fauquier SPCA; this photo was  taken in 2020.

 Fauquier Times Staff Photo by Robin Earl
photo_ft_irina barrett_020520.jpg

Irina Barrett of Broad Run (photo taken in March of 2020)

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.