After almost three years in court, a criminal case against Irina Barrett of Broad Run on five felony animal cruelty charges can move forward. However, it won’t do so for another 10 months. A jury trial date for the case has been set for Nov. 13 to 16.
A ruling from the Court of Appeals of Virginia is allowing the case to be heard.
In September of 2022, a judge ruled that a search warrant issued in February 2020 to gather evidence in the case was obtained improperly. Corporal Aaron Vescovi of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office had obtained the search warrant from a magistrate. The ruling derailed prosecutors’ case against Barrett and canceled a criminal jury trial scheduled to begin that same month.
But prosecutors appealed the ruling and received word Jan. 31 that they had won a reversal of the September 2022 ruling. The opinion by Appeals Court Judge Daniel E. Ortiz said, “Because we find that Vescovi’s affidavit demonstrated probable cause, we reverse and remand this matter to the trial court.”
Ortiz wrote,“Probable cause is a comparatively low standard, requiring only a ‘probability or substantial chance of criminal activity’ to be met. Here, after receiving a complaint about a deceased dog, as well as other neglected canines, Corporal Aaron Vescovi applied for a search warrant for Irina Barrett’s property. Finding probable cause, the magistrate granted the search warrant.”
Ortz ruled the later suppression of the search warrant by the Fauquier County Circuit Court was in error.
Barrett, who is associated with at least three business entities registered in Virginia and West Virginia that breed or board dogs, was arrested Jan. 28, 2020, and subsequently charged and indicted on five felony counts of animal cruelty. Sheriff’s deputies also seized more than 70 dogs — mostly Doberman Pinschers and French bulldogs — from Barrett’s commercial kennel, which was then marketed under the trade name “Canis Maximus,” located at her Beverley Mill Road residence.
Motions filed by Barrett’s attorneys have repeatedly delayed the case. Because the criminal charges and the seizure of Barrett’s animals — a civil matter — are separate legal processes, motions filed in the criminal case have often delayed the seizure case, and vice versa. A status hearing on the civil case is now scheduled for Nov. 13, but until then, the dogs remain in the custody of the Fauquier SPCA.
Robin Earl may be reached at rearl@fauquier.com
