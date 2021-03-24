‘ANY TIME WE BEAT LIBERTY IT’S A GOOD THING’: Chumley’s four TD passes lead Kettle Run football over Eagles 26-7

Offense, defense, special teams, a huge rivalry win over Liberty, a possible district title.
Kettle Run coach Charlie Porterfield had a lot of happy topics to gush about after Friday’s convincing 26-7 win over county rival Liberty on Senior Night.
Ranking at the top was the continued excellence of quarterback Elijah Chumley and dangerous receiver Ahmal Williams, who caught six passes for 157 yards and two electrifying long touchdowns of 65 and 72 yards.
Chumley finished 13-of-25 for 242 yards and four touchdowns.
The win clinched a playoff spot for the first-place Cougars, who are now 4-0 and 3-0 in the Northwestern District. Also earning kudos was offensive coordinator Brian Lowery, whose play call shortly before halftime proved a turning point in the win.
“Any time we beat Liberty it’s a good thing. For me this was the most important game so far,” said Porterfield, whose team fell behind 7-0. “We saw weakness in what we were doing and went back and fixed some of those mistakes.”
Liberty fell to 1-3, but remains at 1-1 in district play. Liberty can still make the playoffs by beating Handley (2-0) Saturday and closing with a win against Fauquier in the Bird Bowl on April 2.
Down early, Kettle Run took a long time to get untracked offensively as Liberty’s defense smashed away, limiting Kettle Run to three first downs in the first half and forcing three Kettle Run turnovers.
Liberty scored on its first possession, moving 41 yards in seven plays. Quarterback Sammy Marouse completed a string of short passes to Wyatt Hicks and A.J. Johnson to set up first-and-goal. On third down, Marouse dropped back, got good protection and hit Johnson in the middle for a 7-yard TD pass.
It was Liberty’s only productive drive of the night, but thanks to a defense that kept Kettle Run in check, the first half mostly belonged to the Eagles.
Cue Kettle Run offensive coordinator Lowery, who ignored Porterfield shortly before halftime and called a short pass play to Ahmal Williams, who broke it up the right sideline for an explosive 65-yard TD.
Kettle Run had just taken possession at its own 35 with just 39 seconds left before halftime. Porterfield called a run play, assuming his team would run out the clock and trail 7-0 at the break.
Lowery had other ideas. “I asked why he called a hitch. I said ‘Did you hear me?” He said, ‘I did.’ He blew me off,” said Porterfield. “He knew what he wanted to do with that call. Ahmal did a great job. He is an elite track athlete. He turned a 10-yard gain into a TD.”
That play tied the game at 7-7, and then Williams did it again early in the third, catching a 72-yard bomb. Chumley made a quick two-step drop and released early to Williams up the right sideline. Williams used his speed to run under the ball despite good coverage. Andrew Piercy’s extra point kick hit the left upright, keeping it at 13-7.
“That was a testament to Elijah. He let the ball go and knew Ahmal will come open,” said Porterfield.
Kettle Run made it 19-7 on its next possession when Chumley hit Jordan Tapscott on a 41-yard TD strike. It was another long pass play up the right sideline as Tapscott broke free. The Cougars tried a run for two points but it was stopped cold.
Kettle Run’s final TD came with 5:02 left in the game on Chumley’s 16-yard TD pass to Jacob Robinson. Ella Slevin’s extra point kick closed out the scoring at 26-7.
Kettle Run is now in position to win the district title. After a bye week, the Cougars close at Handley on April 3. The Cougars beat Handley 48-14 in the season opener, but that was classified as a non-district game.
“It would be awesome. For the senior class this goes back to summer workouts when they were all standing 10 feet apart. It would be a great cap for our turnaround season,” said Porterfield, who noted he hasn’t won one at Kettle Run despite some strong seasons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.