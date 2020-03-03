Antonio Benedi, former assistant commonwealth’s attorney for Fauquier County, has joined Walker Jones, PC, with offices in Warrenton and Washington, Virginia. According to a press release, Benedi brings significant negotiation, courtroom and trial experience to his new position. His passion for serving the community led him to be a prosecutor.
He has handled hundreds of cases ranging from simple traffic cases and misdemeanors to violent felonies in the Circuit Court of Fauquier County, the release said.
His prosecutorial experience will serve Walker Jones’ clients in criminal and general civil litigation.
A graduate of James Madison University with a Bachelor of Arts in political science and a minor in criminal justice, Benedi earned his J.D. degree from the Ave Maria School of Law in Naples, Florida, in 2013. He was admitted to the Commonwealth of Virginia Bar in 2014. Currently, he serves as president elect for the Fauquier County Bar Association, where he has been a member since 2016.
Benedi can be contacted at the Walker Jones’ Warrenton office at abenedi@walkerjoneslaw.com or 540-347-9223.
