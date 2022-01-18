 Skip to main content
Anticipating role in Youngkin’s administration, Mosier resigns as sheriff

  • Updated
Fauquier County Sheriff Bob Mosier (R) delivers a farewell address to county supervisors Jan. 13. Mosier was nominated for to be Virginia's next secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security by Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin (R).

 Fauquier Times Staff Photo by Coy Ferrell

Fauquier County has a new (interim) sheriff. On the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 18, Lt. Col. Jeremy Falls was sworn in and Bob Mosier, first elected in 2015, resigned. Mosier (R) has been nominated by Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) to be Virginia’s next secretary of public safety and homeland defense. The state senate must confirm Mosier before he can take up the cabinet position.

Without any public notice, Falls was sworn in by Fauquier County Circuit Court Clerk Gail Barb at an invitation-only ceremony Tuesday morning. Members of the press were not invited. The sheriff’s office did not announce that the county had a new sheriff until three hours after Falls was sworn in.

Under state law, Falls will serve in an interim role until a special election is held to choose someone to fill out the rest of Mosier’s term, which ends Dec. 31, 2023. That special election will likely be held Nov. 8, 2022 — the day of the general election — after county supervisors passed a resolution last week authorizing the county attorney to ask the circuit court for a special election on that date. A judge must sign off on that proposal before a special election is scheduled officially.

Mosier has so far declined to comment publicly on his cabinet nomination or on his succession plans for the sheriff’s office. However, Lt. Steven Lewis, the sheriff’s public information officer, said Jan. 11 that Mosier would not resign until confirmed by the state senate. When asked about this Tuesday, Lewis did not respond by press time.

Fauquier County Clerk Gail Barb (left) and Lt. Col. Jeremy Falls (right) look on while Sheriff Bob Mosier congratulates the men and women of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office during a 2019 swearing-in ceremony.

Falls is the highest-ranking deputy in the sheriff’s office. A U.S. Army veteran, he has 25 years of law enforcement experience split between Fauquier and Fairfax counties.

When Mosier’s nomination was first announced Jan. 11, Falls said that he plans to run in the special election to fill the remainder of Mosier’s term. No one else had announced their intention to run as of Tuesday.

In this photo released by the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office, Lt. Col. Jeremy Falls (left) takes the oath of office Jan. 11; the oath was administered by Fauquier County Circuit Court Clerk Gail Barb (right).

