Anti-sex-trafficking alliance schedules 2 events in January

FASTA

The Fauquier County Anti Sex Trafficking Alliance will host a candlelight vigil on Tuesday, Jan. 11 to commemorate the National Day of Human Trafficking Awareness. The event will be held from 6 to 6:30 p.m. on the Virginia National Bank Plaza located at 10 Courthouse Square in Warrenton. The public is invited to gather at 5:45 p.m. Candles will be provided.

Fauquier County Sheriff Robert P. Mosier will be one of the speakers at the vigil. He said, “Knowledge is power, which is why it is critical to educate parents, children and frontline workers on the community level by increasing awareness, recognizing the patterns and instructing them on what to do when it is recognized.”

As a founding member of FASTA, the Rotary Club of Warrenton is sponsoring the vigil.

“In 2017, WTOP reported that there has been at least one reported case of sex trafficking in every high school in Northern Virginia,” said Amelia Stansell, Rotary president elect and FASTA co-chair.

FASTA is also hosting a Community Conversation on Sex Trafficking at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 27 at Marshall Middle School in The Plains. The public is welcome.

The event will feature experts from the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office providing a local perspective; the Federal Bureau of Investigations and Department of Homeland Security Investigations with a regional perspective. Amanda Reeping, of Reset180 and Bill Woolf, founder of Anti Trafficking International will speak.

Woolf will share the signs of sex trafficking. Reeping will share what resources and support are available for victims, survivors and their families as they recover. She will also unveil a new survivor resource coming to Fauquier County.

There will be time for questions and answers at the conclusion of the featured speakers.

For more information about FASTA, those interested may visit the group’s Facebook page at FauquierAntiSexTraffickingAlliance or email Stansell at Amelia.stansell@uvacreditunion.org.

January is National Slavery & Human Trafficking Prevention Month.

