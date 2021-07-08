Another solar farm project looks for a nod from the planning commission

After a long hiatus, proposals for solar farms in Fauquier County are now sprouting like sunflowers. In April, a 40-acre solar proposal was narrowly rejected by the county planning commission. In mid-June an international company unveiled plans for an 800-acre farm in southern Fauquier. And now a 17-acre 3-megawatt farm off Meetze Road east of Warrenton is headed for a vote by the planning commission.
The latest proposal, on a farm owned by Wenxian Ji and Deyu Wang at 8515 Meetze Road, would take up about 35% of the property. Even though it would be situated on prime agricultural land, Wang said his land is “a lot for us to manage” and he would prefer to lease 17 of his 48 acres for solar generation. He farms organic vegetables on about 10 acres and leases part of his land to another farmer, he said in an interview.
“Leasing the land for solar will provide income for my family for the next 20 years and give me peace of mind to know that the land is being put to good use,” he wrote in a letter to the Fauquier Times. The project’s developer will hosted a community meeting on the project on July 7.
The county can grant a special exception to use agriculturally zoned property for a solar project, but the building of the project on prime agricultural land can be a sticking point if it is seen to conflict with the comprehensive plan’s directions to preserve the county’s agricultural land and culture. On April 15, the planning commission rejected on a 3-2 vote a 40-acre solar farm near Bealeton for just those reasons.
The planning commission is scheduled to visit Wang’s farm on July 14, and a public hearing on the matter is set for the next day. Public participation is invited; normally the commission takes a vote on a proposed project after its hearing to decide whether it is in accord with the comprehensive plan. If it clears that first hurdle, the project’s owners can then apply for a special exception to advance the project.
The developer of the Meetze project, Borrego Solar Systems, Inc., of San Diego, is aware that the project would be built on prime farmland, said project developer Jessie Robinson in an email. But she said the company is working with the landowners to minimize the impact of the solar system on the land and would plant the land under the solar panels with the “best pollinator attractors.” She also said the company is open to grazing sheep on the site, something Borrego has not done before, but which has been done in other states.
Borrego is a 40-year-old family-owned company of 450 employees that has built some 300 projects in the U.S., Robinson said. She said that while Borrego has not yet completed any other solar projects in Virginia, it has 13 projects in various stages of permitting in the state.
Robinson said the Meetze Road project’s economic benefits would include 30 to 40 temporary construction jobs and two to four permanent jobs, and that it would increase the real estate taxes on the property.
A new Virginia law that went into effect July 1 requires solar developers to hold a “siting meeting” with the jurisdiction where they are building, the purpose of which is to reach agreement on what mitigations the developer may offer the county. These may include direct farm, land or road mitigation or cash donations to projects the county chooses.
While the law does not apply to solar farms under 5-megawatts – and thus the Meetze Road project would be exempt -- Robinson said that Borrego is planning to offer a voluntary contribution toward a local initiative chosen by the county. Past examples of Borrego’s contributions, she said, include money for a park, a radio emergency system and road improvements.
The staff of the Piedmont Environmental Council has expressed concerns over the fact that the proposed 40-acre Bealeton project would be built on prime agricultural land, but has not yet studied the Meetze Road proposal, said Julie Bolthouse, the council’s land-use representative for Fauquier County.
Generally, she said, it is Fauquier’s unique farmland characteristics that are attracting solar farm proposals. “It's because we've got flat land; we've got a lot of open land that's undeveloped; and we've also got large, intact parcels. Unfortunately, all the same reasons that make Fauquier a viable agricultural area also make it attractive to solar companies,” she said.
The last solar site approved by the county was a 20-MW project on 125 acres near Remington owned by Dominion Virginia Power. It began the permitting process in 2015 and began generating in October 2017. An 800-acre proposal was unveiled by solar developer AES Clean Energy at a Rotary Club meeting on June 17; AES will submit its application to the county by the end of the year, its project developer said.
Fauquier County commissioners, citing the county’s rural economy and culture, have been cautious about approving solar farms. When the supervisors voted to allow the Dominion facility to go forward in 2015, then-Lee District supervisor Chester Stribling said, “I’m not excited about solar energy. But the federal and state government are.”
Supervisor Rick Gerhardt, in whose Cedar Run district the Meetze Road project lies, could not be reached for comment. He had said in April that in his opinion the project was not an ideal location, as it could affect neighbors and “will upset the agricultural balance in this area.” But he said he wanted to see if the impacted public was on board and would rely heavily on public comments to take a position on the project.
