Warrenton Town Councilman Sean Polster (at large) announced Thursday that the annual town-sponsored Independence Day celebration, Warrenton Town Limits, will not be held this year. The event has been held the last few years during the weekend closest to the Fourth of July and has featured games and music, food and fireworks. The family-friendly event has attracted thousands to the fields behind Warrenton’s WARF.
Restrictions in place due to the coronavirus prevent the organizers from moving forward. Polster said, “We (the town) have been forced to cancel events such as First Friday’s, parades and Warrenton Town Limits due to the governor’s mandate under executive orders.”
He said that other communities like Williamsburg were looking to hold a socially distanced fireworks show, but they have also canceled.
Polster said in an announcement on Facebook, “I’m upset with this announcement because at the end of this month over the past five years we’ve come together as a community. This year definitely has its challenges and we’ve lost many annual events, now including Warrenton Town Limits.
“So many volunteers and Town of Warrenton, VA - Government staff look forward to this event, but as the storms pass though Warrenton, Virginia this evening we’re just taking a rain check. We will be back next year.”
He added, “Please support our local small businesses because they are the reason this event has been free to the public for the past five years.”
Phase 2
Gov. Ralph Northam signed Executive Order 65 on June 2; it includes details of the next stage of the state’s reopening plan.
Under Phase 2, the state will maintain its “safer at home strategy” with continued recommendations for social distancing, teleworking and requiring individuals to wear face coverings in indoor public settings.
The new phase increases the limit on social gatherings from 10 people to 50 people; allow restaurants and beverage establishments to offer indoor seating at 50% capacity, and will allow gyms and recreational centers to allow indoor exercise classes and workouts at 30% capacity.
Certain recreation and entertainment venues without shared equipment may open with restrictions under Phase 2, including museums, zoos, aquariums, botanical gardens, as well as outdoor concert, sporting and performing arts venues, Northam said.
Swimming pools may also expand operations to both indoor and outdoor exercise, diving and swim instruction, Northam said.
Phase 1 guidelines for religious services, non-essential retail and personal grooming services will largely remain the same in Phase 2. Also, overnight summer camps, most indoor entertainment venues, amusement parks, fairs and carnivals will remain closed in Phase 2.
Northam said he is allowing most of the state to enter Phase 2, with the exception of Northern Virginia and the City of Richmond, because “key statewide health metrics continue to show positive signs.”
