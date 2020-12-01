The 37th annual Lights for Life celebration, normally held at Fauquier Hospital, will take place virtually this year.
Host of the event, the Fauquier Community Enhancement Alliance, Inc. (formerly known as the Fauquier Hospital Auxiliary, Inc.) announced that the event will take place at 7 p.m. on Dec. 2.
The three spruce trees on Hospital Hill will be lit for the first time that evening (residents are invited to drive by) and will light up every evening after that through the end of the month.
According to Darlene B. Kelly, president of the Fauquier Community Enhancement Alliance, Inc., “This year we will honor and give special tribute to Fauquier Health employees for being there every day on the front line, and especially during the COVID-19 [pandemic].”
Residents can support the event by donating $10 to light a bulb on the tree in honor or in memory of a loved one. Donations enable the organization to continue its support of health care scholarships for local students. Additional details – including information on how residents can view the recognition of health care workers online -- can be found on the group’s website at fceaevents.org.
“We are honored that Fauquier Community Enhancement Alliance, Inc. chose our health care heroes as the ‘top of the tree’ honorees this year,” said Chad Melton, CEO of Fauquier Health. “This has been a challenging year and we are grateful for the opportunity to host a virtual Lights for Life celebration.”
