The Afro-American Historical Association presents a celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King’s birthday.
The event includes a concert presented by the MLK choir, under the direction of Pastor Lemuel Montgomery of Mt. Moriah Baptist Church in Amissville. The 20- to 30-member choir includes members of several area churches.
The event is free and will be held at the Afro-American Historical Association, 4243 Loudoun Ave., The Plains on Saturday, Jan. 19, from 1 to 3 p.m.
Contact: 540-253-7488
