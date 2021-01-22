Anna B. McFalls, the director of finance and administrator services for Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services has retired after 33 years of service with the agency. During her tenure, McFalls served twice as interim executive director for RRCS. She has either led or been a part of, the board of directors, and external leadership including auditors and the management of Department of Behavioral Health & Developmental Services.
McFalls’ major achievements included CARF accreditation, the implementation of a state-of-the-art electronic health record and the implementation of a new and integrated software solution for Accounting/Procurement/Payroll/Human Resources.
Jim LaGraffe, RRCS executive director, expressed the impact of McFall’s fiscal responsibility in ensuring the financial stability of the agency, especially during 2020 in an unprecedented time of uncertainty for many organizations. He added that her long-term planning ensured that the agency experienced no lay-offs or salary reductions.
Bob Weigel, chair of the board of directors, presented McFalls with a resolution of appreciation that recognized her accomplishments and expertise in fiscal management, accounting and contract administration. It was noted that McFalls had overseen the development and growth of an agency budget from $7 million at the beginning of her tenure to the current $28 million annual budget.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.