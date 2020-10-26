The outcome of the animal cruelty charges against Irina Barrett will likely be decided by a jury. In a brief hearing in circuit court Monday morning, Barrett told Judge James Plowman she would like to proceed to a jury trial on the six criminal charges against her.
Plowman scheduled a status hearing for Nov. 23, during which he said he could most likely schedule a jury. (Jury trials have been interrupted by the pandemic, but the John Barton Payne Building in Warrenton is being outfitted currently for physically distanced trials.)
Barrett, the owner of Canis Maximus kennel in Broad Run, was indicted last month on five felony counts – including four counts of animal cruelty causing death and one count torturing an animal causing death -- of animal cruelty and one misdemeanor count of providing inadequate veterinary care to an animal. Monday was Barrett’s first court appearance since the indictments.
The indictments came after months of litigation -- at one point, the case against Barrett almost fell apart entirely.
On March 10, Fauquier County District Court Judge Gregory Ashwell upheld a motion by Barrett’s attorney, Trey Mayfield, that claimed the original search warrant that led to the county’s seizure of the animals was not properly obtained. Subsequently, criminal charges against Barrett were dismissed.
However, the Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Doug Rogers appealed the ruling and Circuit Court Judge Jeanette Irby overturned Ashwell’s decision on Aug. 10, meaning the evidence obtained by the search warrant is admissible in court. Considering that evidence, a grand jury indicted Barrett Sept. 28, reviving the charges against her and sending the case to circuit court.
Barrett also faces a civil case to determine whether the 70 dogs seized from her in January can be permanently removed from her custody. The Fauquier SPCA has been caring for the dogs since Barrett was first arrested, and a trial in circuit court to determine their permanent custody is scheduled for Dec. 14.
If convicted, Barrett faces up to five years imprisonment on each felony count and/or a $2,500 fine. On the misdemeanor charge, the maximum penalty is a $250 fine.
