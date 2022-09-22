Throughout Melynda Barker’s childhood, she saw that the animals she grew up with were not properly cared for. She hated feeling helpless about not being able to keep them happy and healthy. As an adult, she has channeled her passion to help animals as Fauquier County’s animal control officer.
With a name destined for animal control, Barker, 29, said she knew she specifically wanted to be an animal control officer after watching people in the same role on Animal Planet. “I got to see all these other people doing this amazing job, and I was like, ‘That’s it. That’s what I want to do.’”
From Rochester, New York, Barker studied criminal justice in college, graduating in 2017. She got her first animal control job in 2017 at the Animal Welfare League of Arlington. She said she always knew she wanted to work in a more rural part of Virginia, and “I found out very quickly [Arlington] is not country.”
She became a Fauquier County deputy in 2020. Barker answers complaint calls about animals, writes reports, does case follow-ups and research and helps animals find new homes. Most importantly, she said, she educates the community and builds relationships with the public.
“I think the greatest part of it is it's not about charging people and taking people's animals — that's certainly not what the job is — it's mostly education and trying to help the community keep their animals,” Barker said.
Education includes teaching pet owners about how to properly care for their animals. Sometimes, Barker has to relocate animals. “There comes a time where we have to intervene – so being able to watch those animals go from such poor conditions into a new home is really rewarding,” Barker said.
The animal control team has picked up 235 animals this year, as of Aug. 11. In 2021, the team collected 329 animals, and in 2020 — when Barker joined the team — they picked up 342 animals.
Barker and her team of two additional full-time deputies work with the Fauquier SPCA, which has its own pet clinic.
Additionally, they coordinate with the Warrenton Food Bank and Fauquier SPCA food bank. Both food banks offer food and pet food for free, Barker said.
She said that whether animals are taken or left with their owners is based on numerous factors: the condition of the animal, if there is a possibility that the animal might die if they are left, and how receptive to help the owner of the animal is.
Barker described the kind of case she might work on: Someone might see an animal being neglected or harmed and call animal control. Barker would then try to have a conversation with the owner and offer as much assistance as possible, she said. If the owners are not willing to work with her, and she can tell that the animal is going to suffer, “I have to intervene. I can’t just turn a blind eye.”
The animal control team helps every kind of animal, but they see dogs and horses most frequently.
A case that appeared on the FCSO’s daily activity report on June 10 involved dogs that had to be taken to the Fauquier SPCA. The animal control team seized four bulldogs because the person involved allegedly did not provide vet care, grooming, water or shelter. The individual was charged with four counts of animal cruelty.
Barker said it can be embarrassing and difficult for owners when she has to intervene. She said that sometimes people are worried that she is going to euthanize the animal, so they don't ask for help.
“That's not at all our goal,” she said. “Our goal is for them to stay with their owner, and that can be challenging in itself to try to win their trust that ‘Hey, I'm here to help you. I'm not here to take your animal.’ … there's definitely sadness with the owner as well because they're not purposefully harming their animals, typically.”
Pet owners often don’t know what their options are, so they allow a situation to worsen.
Barker said that in many animal cruelty cases, the owner is not “maliciously and purposefully not taking care of them — they just don't have the means.” She emphasized that educating the public is the best way to combat animal cruelty.
Barker plans to stay in animal control and continue dedicating her time to helping animals for as long as she can.
"The biggest thing that I want people to know is that we're here to help, and we want people to call us,” she said. “Don't be scared that we're going to come take your animals. If you need dog food, call us; we'll help you out. If you need vet care, call us. We're here. So, don't let it get to the point where I have to take your animal.”
Barker has five dogs, two cats and two snakes of her own that she calls her family.
