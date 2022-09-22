Barker

Melynda Barker sits with Nesta, a dog seized during a May 4 Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office case. A Sumerduck man faced two felony criminal charges and one misdemeanor charge of animal neglect. Nesta has since been adopted.

Throughout Melynda Barker’s childhood, she saw that the animals she grew up with were not properly cared for. She hated feeling helpless about not being able to keep them happy and healthy. As an adult, she has channeled her passion to help animals as Fauquier County’s animal control officer.

With a name destined for animal control, Barker, 29, said she knew she specifically wanted to be an animal control officer after watching people in the same role on Animal Planet. “I got to see all these other people doing this amazing job, and I was like, ‘That’s it. That’s what I want to do.’”

