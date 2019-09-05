Angela Smith is running for Fauquier commissioner of revenue without a political party backing her, but with confidence she has the background and knowledge to do the job.
Smith, a realtor and fifth-generation resident of Fauquier County, is running as an independent candidate for the county office in the Nov. 5 general election. She faces Eric Maybach, who beat Carl Wiberg for the Republican nomination during the June 11 primary.
Maybach was an area sales manager for Capital One Auto Finance and currently is a vice president and branch manager for Regional Acceptance Corp., a national auto finance company.
The commissioner of revenue is the chief tax-assessing official and serves a four-year term. The office maintains property-tax and business-tax records. The commissioner also provides tax-revenue projections to the county.
Maybach has been an active campaigner, appearing at events and meetings and posting frequently on social media.
Smith recently opened a campaign office at 74 Waterloo St. in Warrenton, the former Chip Shot Shop, and has hired a campaign manager. She’s inviting people in town for First Friday on Sept. 6 to stop by the campaign office to meet her from 5 to 8 p.m.
Smith said that the decision of Ross D’Urso not to seek another term after 24 years as commissioner of revenue presented an opportunity.
“I’m not a politician. I’m a numbers nerd. I know the taxpayers. Many have been my clients,” said Smith.
Smith works as a realtor. She formerly had a catering business and operated the Stoneridge Events Center. She was executive director of the Fauquier Chamber of Commerce and headed the visitor center and tourism office run by the chamber before the Warrenton-Fauquier Visitor Center was developed. She’s currently on the chamber’s board of directors. She’s also a member of the Rotary Club of Warrenton.
Smith’s resume also includes work in accounting and finance.
Her work and activities have brought her in contact with the major players in politics, business and the community.
“I know all of the supervisors well. The current board is probably the most committed and dedicated. They’ll test each other. Their votes aren’t all yes or no,” Smith said.
As commissioner of revenue, ”you want to make sure you are being fair and accurate. I do think it’s important to have someone who has management and leadership experience and knows how to run an office. I am customer-oriented and have a good understanding and knowledge of assessments, zoning and tax rules. I have an understanding from the taxpayer’s perspective. I’ve had to challenge assessments and deal with agricultural easements.
“I won’t say that I’m an expert, but at least I know who to ask,” she said. “You’re going to have a new person coming in” whether it is her or Maybach. “I have a history of running a business with a staff of 20 or more and a budget of $1 million or more. You want the best qualified person in a key position. It’s all about being as accurate and current as possible. People get riled up about being charged personal property tax for something they don’t own anymore. It’s an office where you want the right person.”
Smith contributed $1,000 to her own campaign and was the only donation listed in a campaign report filed on July 11 with the Virginia Department of Elections. Maybach made personal loans of $5,000 and $3,000 to his campaign and received a $400 contribution during the first quarter of this year. He received $1,450 in cash donations during the second quarter. He reported a $150 cash contribution during the latest reporting period that ended June 30.
More about Smith can be found on her website, votesmithnov5th.com.
