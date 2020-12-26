Despite all the hardships in this pandemic-marred year, 2020 brought opportunity, adventure and good fortune for Kettle Run football player Andrew Adair.
On Dec.16, the 6-foot-4, 310-pound offensive lineman signed with Liberty University, which won a battle with Southeastern Conference and Big 12 schools for his services.
Last winter Adair left Kettle Run to transfer to St. Frances Academy, a national high school football powerhouse in Baltimore, which offered him a scholarship. The move launched Adair’s scholarship prospects. “God blessed me with this. It played a big part in my recruiting,” said Adair, who attended the school for three months, then came home when the pandemic meant no football would be played.
The senior committed to Liberty in June and celebrated his glorious moment last Wednesday with a signing ceremony at C4 Explosive Sports Training athletic facility in Manassas.
Adair said No. 23-ranked Liberty (9-1), which made national headlines with a 38-35 win over Virginia Tech this season and is facing Coastal Carolina in the Cure Bowl, recruited him harder than anyone, sending about 300 pieces of mail.
“We beat Tech, we beat Syracuse. It’s a really good football team coach (Hugh) Freeze is building. I love the coaches, I love their culture as a football team. It felt really good to be locked in as a member of the class,” Adair said.
His parents also love that Lynchburg is only two-and-a-half hours away. Adair said seeing the campus and the facilities “sealed the deal. Everything is brand new, top of the line. It compares to any school in the country,” said Adair. He said the Christian values also appealed.
Adair is the son of two NCAA Division I athletes. Mom Cherie is the former Kettle Run swim coach and swam at Miami (Ohio) University. Dad Brian played nose guard at the University of North Carolina and coached football at Kettle Run from 2010-18.
At Kettle Run, Adair started on the defensive line as a sophomore, then played on both the offensive and defensive line as a junior. He was getting some recruiting interest, “nothing big,” he said.
But a timely move to St. Frances changed all that.
“Blake Corum kick-started that for me,” said Adair, who became pals with University of Michigan running back Corum by working out at the C4 gym. Corum is from Warrenton and went to St. Frances. A photo of Corum and Adair on Twitter was seen by St. Frances head coach Messay Hailemariam, who met Adair and offered a full scholarship.
“It was what I wanted, to get the highest level of exposure to set myself up to be recruited by top tier schools,” Adair said.
Upon arriving in January, Adair’s college prospects suddenly soared through the stratosphere.
“We had SEC schools in there every single day, it was crazy. They’d stay and watch us work out. Right after one weight session, the Baylor coach Omar Hales came up to me and said, ‘You got a full ride to Baylor.’ That was incredible. It was exciting, but I knew I could not let it go to my head.”
With his scholarship ending and fall football canceled, Adair came home in the summer and is graduating early this month. But he and his family are forever thankful.
“It was a test run for college,” said dad Brian Adair. “Andrew lived in a townhome with 12 other players. They’d get on a van and be brought to school. He’d have to go to study hall. He has gone through a ton of adversity, losing a lot of your friends.”
Adair said Liberty wants to use him at center. He plans to study exercise science with hopes of becoming a strength coach, following in the footsteps of C4 owner/trainer Charlie Chandler, who helped him get stronger and get noticed.
"He always taught me, "Train like you have no offers,''' Adair said of Chandler.
