An unusual podcast amplifies voices from Warrenton’s BLM vigils

For 22 consecutive Saturday mornings, scores of Fauquier County residents have gathered on Courthouse Square for a 45-minute vigil in support of the Black Lives Matter movement for racial justice. Many motorists wave and honk in support as they drive by, while a few shout and honk in opposition.
Local author and activist Laura Lyster-Mensh has mined the vigils for fodder for her unusual podcast, named for a comic novel she wrote five years ago, “The Auldton Laughing Club.” It’s a satire about a fictional town with similarities to Warrenton, where residents are at odds over building a big box store on a Civil War battlefield.
The podcasts – like radio shows that subscribers listen to over phone apps – are a potpourri of her first-person musings, songs, interviews from the vigil and actual chapters from her book, read by a sonorous narrator. She is funny, irreverent, very personalized and provocative, seeking to stir listeners to get off the sidelines and into the front lines of the movement for racial justice.
Lyster-Mensh, who founded and heads an international advocacy and education group for parents of children with eating disorders, is the daughter of an interracial marriage. Always firmly progressive, she was never before “a bumper sticker” person who paraded her views, but now believes “not having an opinion has become immoral. This is a time to be counted.”
Lyster-Mensh wants her podcasts to make people squirm as well as laugh, and help Whites understand what it’s like to be Black in America.
Whites people “feel they are being yelled at for any little thing now,” she said. It’s a new experience for them, but Black people have long had to watch what they said or did, like 14-year-old Emmett Till, lynched in Mississippi in 1955 for glancing or whistling at a white woman.
It’s awful “to have one’s identity defined by people who don’t know you, and determining what you can and can’t say to whom. We don’t like it. No one has ever liked it,” she said. “Welcome to the world of everyone else.”
Scott Christian, a retired educator from Marshall who is one of the original vigil organizers, didn’t know Lyster-Mensh “until she showed up with her tape recorder.”
“I just think the podcast is brilliantly funny,” said Christian, who belongs to the local chapter of the Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy, one of the vigil sponsors. “She’s got a unique perspective on a southern town and on Black Lives Matter, just from her own life experience.”
Karen White, founder and director of the Afro-American Historical Association of Fauquier County, likens the podcasts to “a docudrama where you’re looking at something with fictitious characters but telling a true story.”
“It raises issues and also affords the opportunity to discuss things that we have a little problem talking about freely,” she said. “It gives an opportunity for everybody to look in the mirror.”
For health reasons, White isn’t able to attend the vigils, but “my heart is in it …. There are people and communities out there that truly never gave this a thought, and once they had an opportunity to see what’s going on, they want to make a difference. That’s where Black Lives Matter comes in to play.”
In an early podcast, Lyster-Mensh pointed to the efforts to remove Confederate statues in Charlottesville and elsewhere and said, “The people standing together at the Warrenton courthouse today and working to dismantle these symbols of intimidation” are sending the same message as young people protesting in the streets against police brutality. “Some things have to stop being tolerated and some people need to step forward where they had not in the past.”
Lyster-Mensh incorporated into one podcast her interviews with participants.
Barbara Amster of Warrenton, told Lyster-Mensh, “Our enthusiasm isn’t flagging. This is one great lovefest. Everyone knows Black lives matter except a very few mossbacks who come by and shout things like, ‘All lives matter!’ to which we heartily agree. That’s the point. All lives matter including the Black lives that have been snuffed out needlessly and senselessly, especially by police.”
Andrea Martens of Sumerduck said, “My sign says 'Black Lives Matter' because they do. It’s crazy we still have to stand on street corners to argue that, but we do.”
“I’m holding a sign that says just one word: justice. And we’re not seeing justice in this country. It’s the foundation of American democracy and it’s falling apart,” said Mara Seaforest of Midland.
“Change is coming. Race relations are improving slowly,” said Dr. Ellsworth Weaver, president of the Fauquier County NAACP, another vigil sponsor. “When we see each other as brothers and sisters … our whole life will be more meaningful.”
Warrenton is a small town and those holding vigil understand that even the hostile honkers “are their neighbors,” said Lyster-Mensh. The demonstrators “refuse to take a defensive crouch – or an aggressive one. The vigil has become a visible, audible, confident voice of the community” even while they recognize theirs is not the only voice or viewpoint.
Christian said the vigils will continue at least until the end of the year. “People involved in social justice [efforts] often felt they were alone. Even the choir needs encouragement. And people want to keep the issue alive and on the front burner.”
Journalist Christopher Connell is a consultant for the Piedmont Journalism Foundation
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.