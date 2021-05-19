AN HOUR AND 45 MINUTES OF GREAT PITCHING: Kettle Run baseball slips past Fauquier 4-0

Unless you’re New York Yankees superstar pitcher Gerrit Cole, it’s unusual to see major league pitchers go seven innings.
That’s why the two near seven-inning gems by Fauquier starter Damen Tapscott and Kettle Run starter Colllin Palmer on Monday night had to please both coaches.
Both kept putting up zeroes in a quick, clean game that featured limited scoring threats until Kettle Run broke loose for four runs in the top of the seventh to win 4-0.
This 6 p.m. game was over before the lights were needed, ending at 7:45 p.m.
Thanks to a key triple by sophomore third baseman Peyton Mehaffey, Kettle Run remained in second place in the Northwestern District at 5-1. Fauquier fell to fourth at 4-2. Millbrook leads at 6-0, with James Wood 4-1.
Palmer, a solidly built senior righthander who will attend Mary Baldwin University, escaped Falcon threats with clutch strikeouts to end the second, fourth and fifth innings and picked off a runner at second to end the third. Both pitchers showed command of at least two pitches and limited walks and hits.
Palmer is 3-0 with a 0.00 ERA and has emerged as Kettle Run’s top pitcher, along with Harrison Yergey.
“Collin was lights out again,” said Kettle Run coach Ty Thorpe. “Fauquier got base hits of the infield variety, but Collin did a good job commanding his stuff. When guys got on base, he did not let it bother him.”
Fauquier’s Tapscott was sharp, too, and completed all seven innings.“ Damen threw the ball well for us. I could not ask anything more,” said Fauquier coach Matt O’Saben of his sophomore, who switched to jersey No. 7 in honor of his grandfather, who recently passed away and wore No. 7.
O’Saben agreed Kettle Run executed a little better. “Their guy threw it well and their outfield caught a couple of balls that ours didn’t,” the Falcons’ coach said.
Kettle Run’s decisive seventh inning began when Mehaffey hit a one-out triple to deep right-center that was almost caught. A Fauquier relay throw to third sailed over the Falcon dugout and out of play, allowing Mehaffey to trot home for a 1-0 lead.
Kettle Run added three more runs as Trey Western walked and Evan Mitchell was hit by a pitch. Dan Dispanet then drilled a hard single to center that got past the center fielder, allowing Western and Mitchell to score for 3-0 lead, with Dispanet going to second.
Matthew Twomey then tripled into the right-center field gap to score Dispanet for a 4-0 lead.
“Mehaffey’s hit got things going for us. Even if they had not thrown away, we had a runner at third with no out. He put more of a charge into that ball than people think. Maybe their kid got a late jump, but he put a good bolt into that baseball. The same thing for Twomey,” said Thorpe.
After Palmer allowed a leadoff single to Blaine Smith, Dispanet came on to record two strikeouts and a popout to end the game.
Dispanet is an undersized lefty with good pop on his pitches and a slightly whippy motion.
“He’s done a great job. He might be 5-foot-7. He’s not a big guy, but he’s full of heart,” said Thorpe, who also praised Dispanet’s work as leadoff hitter.
Fauquier had chances to score in the second, third, fourth and sixth innings, putting runners in scoring position, but getting denied each time.
In the second Garrett Kramer singled, reached second on an errant pickoff, then moved to third on a balk, but Palmer recorded a strikeout to end the inning. In the third, Ethan Hall reached second on a tricky liner to right, but was picked off second.
In the fourth, Garrett Hoffman-Cockerille singled and reached second on a fielder’s choice, but Palmer recorded another strikeout to thwart the Falcons.
In the sixth, Grayson Kramer was hit by a pitch and Braedy Peck singled to give the Falcons men on first and second with no out, but the Falcons failed to execute a bunt. Soon Palmer recorded a strikeout and induced a double play grounder to second to end that threat.
“We need better plate approaches. That bunt has to get down,” said O’Saben.
Kettle Run also had some potential runs kept off the board. Dispanet and Jake Ascari executed a double steal in the first inning to reach third and second bases, but Tapscott recorded a strikeout to end the threat.
In the fourth, Chase Rogers walked and Harrison Yergey singled, but Mehaffey was retired on a hard groundout to second base. In the fifth, Evan Mitchell reached on an infield single to third, and stole second, but Tapscott recorded another inning-ending strikeout.
Home stretch looms
Fauquier has four regular season games left, including a big game with James Wood Tuesday and road rematch at Kettle Run on Friday. The Falcons close with Sherando (May 25) and Culpeper (May 28) next week.
Kettle Run faced Sherando (3-3) Tuesday, then hosts the Falcons Friday, and closes with James Wood (May 25) and Liberty (May 28) next week. The district tournament is June 3 and June 8.
