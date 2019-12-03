An Amissville man died after a single-vehicle accident in Culpeper on Monday, Dec. 2.
Virginia State Police Trooper B. Coleman is investigating the fatal crash that happened at 7:55 a.m. on Va. 1066 at Va. 1068.
VSP spokesman Brent Coffey said that a 2012 Toyota Camry was traveling north on Va. 1066. The driver attempted a left turn onto Va. 1068, when he lost control, ran off of the right side of the roadway and collided with a tree.
The driver of the Toyota, Robert A. Mello, 77, of Amissville, was transported to Fauquier Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. The medical examiners’ office in Manassas will perform an examination and autopsy. Mello was wearing a seat belt.
A passenger in the Toyota, an 82-year-old man, suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to Fauquier Hospital. He was wearing a seat belt.
The crash remains under investigation, said Coffee. A medical emergency may have been a factor in the crash.
