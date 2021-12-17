Amissville man charged with murder in connection with his wife's fatal Fentanyl overdose

Law enforcement in the town of Nassawadox — on Virginia’s eastern shore — arrested an Amissville man this morning on felony murder charges for allegedly supplying the Fentanyl that led to his wife's fatal overdose in July, according to a release from the Warrenton Police Department.
The arrest follows a five-months-long investigation by Warrenton police detectives, the Fauquier County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office and the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force. Investigators were able to identify the source of the Fentanyl and the individual who allegedly supplied it to McGarry.
Kenneth Olenslager, 27, is currently in custody at the Eastern Shore Regional Jail, according to Northampton County Sheriff David Doughty, pending extradition back to Fauquier County. In addition to the murder charge, he is also charged with distributing a controlled substance, said the press release.
Olenslager and McGarry had been married since August of 2019.
In a statement, Warrenton Police Chief Mike Kochis said, “Those who decide to sell these deadly substances in our community should know that we will use every means available to us to hold them accountable.”
On July 31, Lydia McGarry, 25, of Amissville was found deceased at the Red Roof Inn at 6 Broadview Ave. in Warrenton. An autopsy revealed that McGarry died of an overdose of Fentanyl, according to the WPD press release.
A search warrant filed Nov. 19 stated that police officers were called to the hotel on July 31 for a reported cardiac arrest. It continued, “Officers administered Naloxone/Narcan and CPR with no response to it. Naloxone/Narcan is a drug that was designed to reverse the effect of an opiate drug. … Ms. McGarry was transported to Fauquier Hospital and was pronounced deceased.”
There have been 14 overdoses in Warrenton in 2021. Olenslager’s arrest marks the first murder charge in 2021 for the Town of Warrenton, according to the WPD press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.