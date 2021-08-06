You have permission to edit this article.
Amissville man charged with brandishing firearm

An Amissville man was arrested Thursday after allegedly threatening the driver of a vehicle with a gun near the intersection of James Madison Highway (U.S. 15/17/29) and Avenel Drive in Opal.

photo_ft_news_Mark Hensley mugshot copy.jpg

Mark Hensley

Mark Hensley, 20, was subsequently arrested by Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office deputies several miles north, on Warrenton’s Eastern Bypass, after deputies received a description of Hensley’s vehicle and conducted a traffic stop.

A firearm was recovered from the vehicle and Hensley was charged with brandishing a firearm, a class I misdemeanor.

The driver whom Hensley allegedly threatened told deputies that “Hensley was yelling at the victim and made threat[en]ing remarks toward him” from another vehicle, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office. “The victim then told deputies Hensley displayed a firearm and pointed [it] at him.”

As of Friday afternoon, Hensley was being held at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center without bond.

