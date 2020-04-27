American Humane, the country’s first national humane organization, announced that Middleburg Humane Foundation is a recipient of American Humane’s Feed the Hungry grant.
Located in Marshall, MHF provides a haven for abused, neglected, and at-risk animals, both large and small, American Humane said in a news release.
“The very sad reality for shelters and rescue organizations today is that they are struggling to keep kibble in food bowls and litter in boxes,” Dr. Robin Ganzert, president and CEO of American Humane said in the news release. “We must take action to ensure organizations that are housing animals left by the wayside during this sweeping pandemic have the basic resources needed to ensure the safe and humane treatment of animals in their care. To stand by and do nothing during this time is unconscionable.”
American Humane launched the Feed the Hungry fund to feed and care for animals across the country who have been abandoned as a result of the coronavirus crisis, according to the news release.
We are excited to announce that MHF is the recipient of an American Humane "Feed the Hungry" grant. American Humane created the Feed the Hungry grant program to feed and care for animals across the U.S. whose families have been impacted by COVID-19.
MHF received the grant for its COVID-19 response efforts, including our expanded food assistance program, according to a post on the MHF Facebook page. Families with a need for cat or dog food can call MHF at 540-364-3272 to schedule an appointment to receive free food for their pets.
“On behalf of all the humans and animals here at Middleburg Humane, we want to say a huge thank you to American Humane for providing us with a Feed the Hungry grant,” Mary Arden, Community Outreach Coordinator at MHF said in a news release. “We previously offered free food assistance to caretakers of community cat colonies, and we have started to expand our food assistance program to include all families who need help with their companion animals. When COVID-19 struck, we really stepped up our efforts trying to get the word out to the community that we have this resource available. We have also started making weekly donations to a local food bank, so that when people go to get food for themselves, they can also get food for their pets. We think it’s important that families stay together, now more than ever. Thank you again to American Humane for helping us feed the hungry.”
Learn more at www.americanhumane.org/feedthehungry.
