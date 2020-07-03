Jeremiah Fiel, CEO of Power Rentals, USA (156 Alexandria Pike, Warrenton) placed American flags on the Old Town General District Courthouse Friday morning, ahead of the town's Fourth of July celebration tomorrow.
Warrenton Town Councilman Sean Polster said that Fiel donated the use of the lift to place the big flags. Polster said that he offered to get in the lift, but Fiel handled the job. Polster instead took pictures of the installation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.